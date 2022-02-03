© Bloomberg



Supply Diversions

Filling the Gap

"This idea that 'we will fill the gap with LNG', no, you can't. It's physically impossible to do, there's not enough LNG in the world to do that,"

Ongoing tensions over Ukraine and the threat of a potential conflict interrupting energy flows to Europe have overshadowed the continent's gas market in recent weeks, causing volatile price swings. War could interfere withTo mitigate the risk of supply disruption, the European Union is speaking with major producers, seeking partnerships and even potential fuel swaps with Asia, where the market is twice the size of the bloc's., but Europe relies on Russia for more than a third of the gas it uses, and sourcing that fuel from elsewhere could spread the crisis to other regions.The volume of gas the EU needby any one supplier unilaterally without disturbing deliveries to other regions,Saad Al-Kaabi said Tuesday after a call with the bloc's Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson.He added that Doha's supply contracts are "sacrosanct in Qatar," and. Guaranteeing Europe's energy security will require a collective effort from a number of different suppliers, he said.For any prolonged disruption lasting through next two winters,in a blog. And that uncertainty is likely to keep prices high as competition for LNG intensifies."As long as the situation in Ukraine is unclear and unresolved, European buyers will be willing to pay enough to attract flexible LNG cargoes to make sure inventories do not run dry," said Oystein Kalleklev, chief executive officer of LNG shipowner Flex LNG Ltd.between sellers and buyers. Flexible deliveries from the U.S. could help, but only if the price is right.and, together with other nations, helped displace Russian gas supply by a few percentage points in January, according to senior European Commission officials.But that isn't guaranteed to last. Europe has been the most profitable region to send the super-chilled fuel to since the end of last year but usually it's Asia, the world's fastest-growing market.Meanwhile,On the EU's radar is also Azerbaijan, the Caspian nation that started sending gas to Europe at the end of 2020. Its deliveries to Europe, Turkey and Georgia are about a 10th of volumes Gazprom sells to its main export markets, and that supply was pre-sold almost a decade ago to help finance production and pipelines."Reality isElin Suleymanov, the nation's ambassador to the U.K., said in an interview last week. "We could help with some deliveries but Azerbaijan volumes are not equal to the Russian volumes, that's obvious.For now, Europe relies on the LNG that's been arriving at its shores, helping to ease high prices., according to BloombergNEF calculations.Smith said.