Chinas GDP has surpassed that of the European Union for the first time in history in 2021,, as EU posted its whole-year GDP performance on Monday.The 27-member EU posted a preliminary annual GDP growth of 5.2 percent on Monday, whichChina beat market expectations with an 8.1-percent-grwoth for 2021, with GDP reaching 114.37 trillion yuan ($18 trillion), according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on January 17.Analysts said overtaking EU in terms of GDP is a milestone event, meaning, even compared with a giant economic bloc such as the EU.From country perspective, China has been the worlds second-largest economy afterAnalysts said the change in GDP ranking, faster than an October report by IMF that put "surpassing date" in 2022, reflected Chinese economy's resilience despite the global pandemic and Chinas effective epidemic control policies., prompted analysts to forecast Chinas overtaking of the bloc in recent years.The faster-than-anticipated overtaking also underlinedin recent years, eclipsing the EU which lacks such strengths, analysts said.Cui Hongjian, director of the Department of European Studies at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times on Monday that numerical advance in GDP ranking underlined Chinas advantage of having a vast market of 1.4 billion people and Chinas epidemic control efforts that withstood the economic onslaught of COVID-19.The EU and the Chinese economy have different growth rhythms due to their inherent patterns, andalso accelerated Chinas overtaking of the bloc, Cui said.However, Chinese analysts said theIt should be noted that, on per capita terms, China still lags behind the US and the EU. In 2020, average per capita GDP of EU is about 3.6 times of Chinas while the figure of the US is about 6 times of Chinas.In 2021, China's GDP per capita was around $12,551, according to the NBS, nearing that of a "high-income country" as defined by the World Bank and overtaking the global average GDP per capita.Analysts pointed out the GDP ranking battle is an ongoing one as different economies with marked difference in traits gear up to vie for performance in a seemingly foreseeable post-virus world.