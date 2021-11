© EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK MANDATORY CREDIT



After meeting Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Aleksandar Vucic said Russia had agreed to peg Serbia's current gas price for another six months, calling it a gesture of friendship towards his country.Serbia will continue to pay $270 per 1,000 cubic metres of natural gas for the next six months, President Aleksandar Vucic said after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The two presidents met in Sochi, Russia, where the renewal of a deal about natural gas deliveries was one of their topics. Vucic said: "Putin has shown friendship towards Serbia.""We managed to get..., for which I especially begged President Putin," Vucic told media after the meeting, Radio Television of Serbia reported., with domestic production covering only roughly 15 per cent of its needs.According to Bloomberg, in October Serbia was paying $270 per 1,000 cubic metres,Serbia's current deal with Gazprom, signed in March 2013, will expire on December 31.Vucic said that he and Putinand left certain elements, but until I sign it, I have no right to say that".According to the meeting's transcript , published on the Russian president's official website, Putin told Vucic that "will come to an agreement on that; we will instruct our relevant companies to finalise this work; at any rate,Putin also said: "We expect Prime Minister of Serbia [Ana Brnabic] to visit Moscow in December". Vucic announced that Putin will come to Serbia "between May and September next year".