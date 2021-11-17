UK inflation has increased to its highest level in a decade, hitting a rate more than double the government's target amid a severe cost of living squeeze from soaring household energy bills.The Office for National Statistics said the consumer prices index measure of annual inflation rose to 4.2% in October, up from 3.1% in September - the highest rate since November 2011.The increasefrom as early as next month amid growing concern over the cost of living.It comes after the energy regulator,Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said it was clear, triggering an increase in wholesale energy prices."You will see gas prices have gone up in the last day or two following the announcement from the German government on the Nord pipeline.he said.Reflecting a squeeze on household spending power, the jump in the annual inflation rate was also driven byMuch of the increase reflected depressed price levels a year ago as the coronavirus pandemic dragged down economic activity around the world, including the worst recession in Britain for 300 years.Inflation is based on the annual change in price for a basket of goods and services, meaning a temporary fall 12 months earlier can push up the headline rate. Economists expect that the inflation rate should ease as these factors drop out of the calculation.However,since economies reopened and the latest CPI numbers suggest businesses have started passing those increases on to their customers.Threadneedle Street has warned inflation will peak at close to 5% next year - in what it predicts will be a temporary increase gradually fading back towards its 2% target as disruption caused by the pandemic recedes.The chancellor, Rishi Sunak, saidand that the government was taking action to help consumers with more than £4.2bn of help."We're helping people get into work, progress and keep more of what they earn, through our plan for jobs and by effectively cutting taxes for workers receiving universal credit," he said.However, the government has faced intense criticism forand suspending the pensions triple lock.Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, saiddue to higher levels of inflation."Instead of taking action, the government are looking the other way, blaming 'global problems' while they trap us in a high tax, low growth cycle," she said."Labour wouldn't be hitting working people with a tax hike, and as heating bills rise, we'd cut VAT on domestic energy bills now for the winter months, to help ease the burden on households."Jack Leslie, a senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said the rate of inflation had increased at its fastest rate over the past year since at least 1989 - a shift that meant real wages were already falling and were likely to continue to do so for the next six months."We could be set for a sustained period of shrinking pay packets," he said.