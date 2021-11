© Sputnik / Ivan Rudnev



The price of natural gas in Europe has surpassed $1000 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October 27, trading data shows.According to Intercontinental Exchange, the price of December futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands on Tuesday jumped nearly 11% to $1048 per 1,000 cubic meters.Late on Monday,. The company did not book additional transit capacity for November 16 either.However, Gazprom earlier said- a week or even a single day.gas pipeline due to legal claims against the organizational form of the operator's company.Meanwhile, on Monday,During the day, they fell from 345.7 million cubic meters to 310.9 million cubic meters, data from Norwegian pipeline operator Gassco shows.Europe has been struggling with gas shortages and skyrocketing prices for months now, with the situation culminating at nearly $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas in early October.However, the stabilization was put in jeopardy when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to block gas transit last Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin was quick to counter that it would "be a violation of our transit agreement," and stated he "hope[s] it will not come to that."