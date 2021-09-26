© Xinhua



Nationwide power curbs, caused by many factors including a steep jump in coal prices and surging demand, have led to side effects at Chinese factories of all kinds, with some cutting output or halting production entirely. Industry insiders predict the situation could worsen as the winter season draws near.As production halts caused by power curbs challenge factory production,A textile factory based in East China's Jiangsu Province received a notice from local authorities about power cuts on September 21. It won't have power again until October 7 or even later."The power reductions surely had an impact on us.a manager of the factory surnamed Wu told the Global Times on Sunday.Apart from reaching out to clients in China and overseas to reschedule fuel deliveries, there is very little else that can be done, Wu said.But Wu said that, Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center for Energy Economics Research at Xiamen University, told the Global Times.As a result of the economic rebound,Han Xiaoping, chief analyst at energy industry website china5e.com, told the Global Times on Sunday.Han said.Industry insiders predict that the situation may worsen before it gets better, aswhile the winter season rapidly approaches.In Dongguan, the world-class manufacturing hub in South China's Guangdong Province, power shortages have put companies such as Dongguan Yuhong Wood Industry in a tough situation., an employee surnamed Zhang told the Global Times Sunday.Work can only be done after 10 pm, but it may not be safe to work so late at night, so. "Our total capacity had been decreased by about 50 percent," Zhang said.With supplies tight and loads at a record, local governments have urged some industries to reduce their consumption.Guangdong issued an announcement on Saturday, urging tertiary industry users such as government agencies, institutions, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues to conserve power, especially during peak hours.The announcement also urged people to set air conditioners at 26 C or above.With, there is also a shortage of electricity in Northeast China. Power rationing began in many places last Thursday.The entire power grid in the region is in danger of collapse, and residential power is being limited, the Beijing News reported on Sunday.Despite the short-term pain, industry experts said that in the long run, the curbs will enable power producers and manufacturing units to participate in the nation's industrial transformation, from high-power to low-power consumption, amid China's carbon reduction bid.