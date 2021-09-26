winter discontent newsreal shortages
Since last week's NewsReal warning about the likelihood of economic 'collapse', government and media reports about such seem to have dramatically increased. Given low levels of trust in the media and government, this has in turn prompted a reaction of disbelief in the 'reality' of food and fuel shortages.

This week, Joe and Niall return to the topic, clarifying that while 'perception manipulation' around shortages is taking place for political reasons, real world indicators do point to the likelihood of imminent, profound, and global economic crisis.

Meanwhile, the other 'crisis' - the one we've been bombarded with over the last 18 months - continues spurring governments to recklessly endanger people's lives.

In the second half of this NewsReal, from 45 mins, Joe presents evidence from Pfizer's own study to show that 'vaccine shedding' is really a thing, suggesting that it's in fact the vaccinated who endanger the non-vaccinated, not the other way around!

** Podcast begins at 00:05:46 **


Running Time: 01:33:33

Download: MP3 — 64.2 MB


If The Google censors it at YT, watch this podcast on Rumble or Odysee.