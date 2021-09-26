NewsReal: Is The Government Hyping Shortages? And is 'Vaccination Shedding' Really a Thing?
Sott.net
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 17:30 UTC
This week, Joe and Niall return to the topic, clarifying that while 'perception manipulation' around shortages is taking place for political reasons, real world indicators do point to the likelihood of imminent, profound, and global economic crisis.
Meanwhile, the other 'crisis' - the one we've been bombarded with over the last 18 months - continues spurring governments to recklessly endanger people's lives.
In the second half of this NewsReal, from 45 mins, Joe presents evidence from Pfizer's own study to show that 'vaccine shedding' is really a thing, suggesting that it's in fact the vaccinated who endanger the non-vaccinated, not the other way around!
** Podcast begins at 00:05:46 **
Running Time: 01:33:33
Download: MP3 — 64.2 MB
If The Google censors it at YT, watch this podcast on Rumble or Odysee.
Reader Comments
You know, as if they're a cancerous virus sort of thing that you should probably get rid of.
You types of morons think (project because of agenda, coz you souled out) the toxic shit injected into bodies, that produces trillions of products (that are specifically toxic), internalized....when externalized, as fractional products, like trillions vs dozens, without that production source...is a threat. Because you project BULLSHIT.
Abyss. You don't know SHIT about what is threatening you.
Have you noticed how silent GSK is? I love obsoleting australian universities.
How about you prove to me deficiency, toxicity and physics isn't real? Like scurvy. It used be considered contagious, right. And then some pirate drank too much rum, and I came to the conclusion that vitamin C is an antioxidant that counters oxidative stress (often induced by things like vaccines).
But hey, those 17 particles that are externalized, broken down and fractional results of vaccines, that's gonna fuck you up, wihle it has to like get through all those more significant defenses (as opposed the causative source of that toxicity being injected in high quantity, which produces TRILLIONS of that) ...vs 70 years of vaccines and fluoride, GMO homogenous shit, EMF, pesticides, herbicides.
Totally a fractional result of a projected, derivative of a fraudulent "virus" that caused you to age until you're dead, because of contagion. Almost as if aging can be equated to some kind of accumulated excessive toxicity and deficiency.
Okay, so. Pfizer, covid, influenza, polio, industrial rockefeller peddling of toxins to attack results in your body with toxins to kill shit...relies on your belief. Pfizer super corrupt, that "evidence", freely available in the media...go figure. But I can't comment on youtube videos.
Uhm. Fundamentally, they need your belief in say "shedding", because it's the PRS cycle. You know, perpetuated derivatives from that fundamental fraud, like relying on the idea of "contagion". Controlled opposition, ALSO, hegelian dialectic division associated with deflection of addressing ACTUAL causative degenerate factors (like them).
As a promise (for real), they've NEVER invented anything and they CANNOT improve anything. That means, they sell toxic shit to degenerate you with, while requiring your belief in concepts like "contagion". They embody entropy. They are derivative, themselves. For instance, unnecessary drugs or "alternatives" to address the effects of vaccines...yet relying on that fundamentally fraudulent religious anti-life industrial deathcultist sort of you're a fucking moron thing.