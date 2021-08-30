© AFP 2021 / JOHN RANDERIS HANSEN

Hungary and Russia have agreed on a long-term gas deal, Bloomberg reported on 30 August, citing Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.Szijjarto and Gazprom Head Alexey Miller discussed gas deliveries to Hungary during a meeting in Saint Petersburg on 30 August.The Hungarian minister said that Budapest will purchase 4.5 billion cubic metres (158 billion cubic feet) of gas annually, including 3.5 billion via Serbia and one billion via Austria, according to Bloomberg. Supplies under the new contract will begin on 1 October. Szijjarto also said thatIn 2019, Russian President Vladimirthrough the existing routes as well as new routes.