EU member states will be allowed to use only official EU-approved Covid-19 vaccines, Brussels said in response to remarks by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that Budapest was negotiating for shots with Russia and China."There is no question that any vaccine that is, or could be, made available on the territory of the European Union would have to comply both with the quality standards that are expected for these types of products in the EU and follow the approval procedures" currently in effect, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said at a press conference on Friday, asked about Orban's comments.and hoping to have two or three different vaccines by early next year.It appears that Brussels will not allow Hungary to do so, however, asfor "safe and effective vaccines" against the coronavirus, once they complete the clinical trials.All member states have signed up to this process."Brussels and Washington have objected to the Russian vaccine, ostensibly on the grounds of safety. The US also appears to have leaned on governments to pressure them away from 'Sputnik V'. On October 16, the US embassy in Kiev announced that Ukraine "will NOT be buying Russia's [Covid-19] vaccine, which has not passed clinical trials for safety!"Meanwhile, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed distrust of Western pharmaceutical companies, accusing them of being "all about profit." Duterte said he would seek a deal to buy the vaccine from China or Russia, which Manila was prepared to pay for., after the authorities in Caracas asked for help due to US and EU sanctions ravaging the country's healthcare system.The virus, which was first detected in China in December 2019, quickly spread around the world, with the WHO declaring a pandemic in March. Almost 45.5 million people have been infected so far, with 1.18 million deaths attributed to the virus. Much of Europe and the US have locked down in an effort to slow the spread, with disastrous economic consequences The EU's Mamer did acknowledge that "at some point" vaccines produced outside the bloc "may" be considered for distribution, but declined to elaborate.