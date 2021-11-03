© Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images



Another four energy suppliers have gone bust in a single day as historic gas market highs continue to rip through the UK's energy market amid fresh fears that Russia may curb gas supplies to Europe.The energy regulator, Ofgem, said the collapse of four small energy suppliers on Tuesday, affecting more than 2 million households.The flurry of failuresrelated to the Covid-19 pandemic. Gas markets have reached record highs in recent weeks, leading toOut of the four UK casualties Zebra Power had the largest customer base, and supplied 14,800 households with energy. Omni Energy supplied about 6,000 domestic pre-payment customers, while AmpowerUK had about 600 UK customers and supplied a further 2,000 overseas households. MA Energy had about 300 overseas customers.Consumer charity Citizens Advice said struggling households would ultimately pay the price "with uncertainty, inconvenience and ultimately higher bills" as suppliers continue "to fall like dominoes".Gillian Cooper, the head of energy at Citizens Advice, said: "Last week, Ofgem set out how it intends to 'raise the bar' for supplier standards and improve their resilience in the short term. This is a positive step, butCooper added: "Longer-term, Ofgem will need to do more to make sure companies are financially sound and provide good customer service. This should include protecting people from the loyalty penalty, which prior to the cap allowed companies to profit from those who didn't or couldn't switch."The price cap overhaul has emerged amid deepening concerns that, may resume their upward climb as temperatures plunge across Europe and Russia squeezes gas exports to Europe.The slowdown in gas exports has reignited fears over the winter's energy suppliers despiteRussia's decision not to open its gas taps to allow extra supplies into Europe from January also defies calls from the global energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency, which said last month that Russia should help to ease market prices by boosting gas exports to Europe this winter.Moscow has denied it is withholding gas supplies from Europe via its pipelines through Ukraine and Poland to exert pressure onthrough the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline across the Baltic Sea to Germany.Butdespite the strong demand for extra gas supplies is likely to raise gas market prices across Europe, helping Russia to charge more for its hydrocarbon exports.