High food prices are here to stay - Kraft Heinz

Global food prices have continued to grow substantially this year, with the price index shooting up 27%, according to the INFOLine information and analytical agency."This is one of the most dynamic price increases since the 70s. Then the price level was about the same, but then it was associated with global financial changes. For 40 years there has not been such a rise in prices that we are now observing," INFOLine CEO Ivan Fedyakov told URA.RU The analyst pointed to the fact that prices for various goods are related.European statistics agency Eurostat reported earlier that, driven mainly by a surge in energy prices and the record-shattering cost of natural gas. It was the highest seen level since the economic crisis in September 2008, Eurostat said. According to its data, food, alcohol and tobacco prices across the euro area rose by an average of 2.1%.Consumers will have to get used to increasing food prices, as pandemic-shaken economies and the global energy crunch have placed an enormous burden on the world's food producers, Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio has warned.Patricio admitted thatof such products as ketchup and baked"where necessary around the world." Kraft Heinz has reportedly increased prices, the company's home market, and expects to do the same elsewhere.The warning comes shortly after the UN Food and Agriculture Organization reported thatPatricio highlighted that inflation was "across the board," unlike in previous years.due to the rise of infections and measures to control the virus' spread.When the vaccine rollout allowed economies to reopen,. Moreover, soaring energy prices have made the situation even more complicated."Specifically in the UK, with the lack of truck drivers. In the US logistic costs also increased substantially, and there's a shortage of labor in certain areas of the economy," Patricio said, as quoted by the BBC.He stressed that not all cost increases should be passed on to consumers, with manufacturers expected to absorb some of the costs."I think it's up to us, and to the industry, and to the other companies to try to minimize these price increases," he said, adding that "there's a lot to come in technology to improve the effectiveness of farmers" that would help in the longer term.