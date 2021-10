disposing them in the skip

Hire low-level offenders to drive lorries amid fuel crisis, says Raab

Ministers have already said they cannot guarantee that there will not be shortages this Christmas with serious problems emerging in the meat sector.

Similar challenges are being faced by other countries around the world.

The UK economy has been disrupted by several factors that have been bubbling away for months

Farmers face having to shoot dead hundreds of thousands of pigs because staff shortages atThe National Farmers' Union warned as many as 150,000 animals are under threat of being culledIt saidNick Allen, from the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA), told the BBC thatThis meansThe BMPA warned there was a shortage of some 10,000 trained butchers that could lead to problems this Christmas.The Yorkshire stockman, who has not been named, took the drastic measure because slaughterhouses were not killing them fast enough.A friend said he had been 'destroyed' by having to 'kill perfectly healthy, viable piglets' due to the backlog.Chairman Rob Mutimer said the country is just weeks away from farmers having to shoot pigs - which is legal providing it is humane and for the animals' welfare -The meat crisis isthat will lead to a 'distinct lack of choice' this Christmas.Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union, said a cull of up to 150,000 pigs was 'potentially a week, ten days away'.She told the BBC:Ms Batters said she wants an urgent meeting with interior minister Priti Patel and immigration minister Kevin Foster.She said 150,000 pigs could be culled in a week unless the government issues visas to foreign butchers.Meanwhile the Yorkshire farmer's friend told the BBC : 'He had to kill perfectly healthy, viable piglets. It's desperate.Andrew Freemantle, a pig farmer in Exeter, Devon, said the backlog threatened farms becauseHe said his farm has not been hit yet due to its smaller size, but warned the impact on other farmers.He told Devon Live : 'Across the industry, in Devon and the Westcountry, and the rest of the country, there are some really desperate people who are incredibly concerned about the welfare of their pigs, and their future as pig farmers., if the pigs can't get into the abattoir and be processed. If you cannot sell the pigs on a regular basis, you pretty soon are ruined. There are a lot of farmers out there who are incredibly concerned that this situation will ruin them.'Mr Mutimer from the National Pig Association echoed his woe, saying the UK is heading into an 'acute welfare disaster very quickly'.He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: 'The problem in the industry has'We are within a couple of weeks of actually having to consider a mass cull of animals in this country.'He said pig farms of all sizes are running out of space to keep their animals, 'which is a real worry coming into winter'.Asked what a culling situation would involve, he said: 'It involves either shooting pigs on farm, or taking them to an abattoir, killing the animals, and actuallyat the other end of the chain.Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has suggested offenders who have been given community sentences could be used to address the country's lack of HGV drivers amid continuing concerns about fuel shortages.Mr Raab, who was made Justice Secretary in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent ministerial reshuffle, hasThe former Foreign Secretary said the move would leave the country reliant in the long term on labour coming from abroad, and instead suggested the gap could be filled in another way.'We've been getting prisoners and offenders to do volunteering and unpaid work,' Mr Raab told The Spectator, in comments carried by The Times. 'Why not if there are shortages encourage them to do paid work where there's a benefit for the economy, benefit for society?'If you give people skin in the game, give them something to lose, if you give them some hope, they're much less likely to re-offend.''So these animals won't go into the food chain. They will either be rendered, or if not, sent for incineration. So it's an absolute travesty.'He added:The shortage of labour in abattoirs is being blamed on the coronavirus pandemic and some point the finger at Brexit.Nick Allen, from the British Meat Processors Association, saidThey are forced into this because oversized pigs will not fit into supermarket packets.Mr Allen said: 'The main barrier is labour, with the change in the immigration policy. We are struggling to get butchers in particular, and it limits how fast you can run the plant.This meansA BMPA spokesman added:, so there'll be shortages of party foods and things like pigs in blankets.British families may also struggle to find toys and sofas or get them delivered in time for the day.But the Times claims Priti Patel is against it and concerned they are being pushed by British industry to move back towards pre-Brexit freedom of movement.A Home Office spokesman said: 'We are closely monitoring labour supply and working with sector leaders to understand how we can best ease particular pinch points.'We want to see employers make long-term investments in the UK domestic workforce instead of relying on labour from abroad. Our Plan for Jobs is helping people across the country retrain, build new skills and get back into work.'The Government encourages all sectors to make employment more attractive to UK domestic workers through offering training, careers options wage increases and investment.'A spokesman forThey said: 'We are keeping the market under close review and continuing to work closely with the sector to explore options to address the pressures the industry is currently facing.'A spokesman for the Department For Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said that it was aware of labour shortages.He said: 'We understand the importance of seasonal labour and we are aware of the challenges that the pig industry has faced in recent months because of the Covid-19 pandemic and labour shortages, and Defra has been working closely with the pig and processing sectors during this time.'We are keeping the market under close review and continuing to work closely with the sector to explore options to address the pressures industry is currently facing.'Retail analyst Clive Black of of Shore Capital also warned turkeys could be replaced by nut roasts and people will ask 'what the hell is this' when they look at their plate on Christmas Day.for up to a month.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng admitted the fuel crisis could hit the festival season asMr Black told the Times : 'I expect Christmas will be a nightmare for consumers.'Shortages of labour have meantand the HGV driver shortage is compounding the problem.'The Liverpool-based analyst added: 'A lot of people eating on Christmas Day will be asking 'What the hell is this?' It won't be traditional.'They may be eating other meats and nut roasts. Equally.'He saidof toys, bikes, sofas and electronic goods.Mr Black also blasted David Kennedy, the director-general for food at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, for being 'a disgrace' - and bemoaned what he described asIt comes after Mr Kwarteng was asked if the fuel crisis situation would continue in the run up to Christmas, and said: 'I'm not guaranteeing anything; all I'm saying is that I think the situation is stabilising.'On Sunday, Kate Martin, chairman ofShe said while, supermarket supplies are likely to be hit by a shortage of skilled European employees after Brexit.The TFTA represents around 40 farms producing free-range birds that meet the 'Golden' turkey quality assurance mark.It saidThe Government hasto keep shelves stocked with turkeys and tackle fuel delivery difficulties.Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab suggested offenders who have been given community sentences could be used to address the country's lack of HGV drivers amid continuing concerns about fuel shortages.It comes as motorists say there is still not enough fuel despite The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA)'s latest survey of its members finding just overMinisters said they expected the situation to improve further, with the first troops driving tankers expected to appear on the roads 'in the next couple of days'.Some roads around London have become gridlocked asPRA executive director Gordon Balmer said forecourt staff were being subjected to a 'high level' of physical and verbal abuse from frustrated motorists.Imminent changes to Britain's border rules could compound existing issues for freight entering the United Kingdom, a global road transport body said. European Union ID cards will no longer be accepted as proof of identity.Instead,