A wintry weather pattern that brought single-digit temperatures and more than a foot of snow to parts of the Upper Midwest rolled across a wide swath of the nation Monday, threatening to break hundreds of records and bring a deep freeze as far south as Florida.



"The coldest surge of arctic air so far this season will bring widespread record low temperatures for much of the central and eastern U.S. even down to the Gulf Coast," said Kwan-Yin Kong, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

And even without this latest wave of bitterly cold weather, this was already going to be the worst year for U.S. agriculture that most people can remember.

The blast of record-breaking Arctic air that's charging across the country will bring the growing season to a screeching halt in much of the southern and eastern U.S. this week.



Freeze watches have been posted as far south as the Panhandle of Florida, where Pensacola should see a low temperature of 31 degrees by early Wednesday morning. "Conditions can kill crops, new growth and sensitive vegetation," the National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, warned.