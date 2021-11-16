Controversial project

The controversial gas pipeline connecting Germany and Russia has been completed — but German officials have now blocked its certification process.The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is complete but still faces obstacles to go into operationIt could be certified only "if that operator was organized in a legal form under German law," Germany's Federal Network Agency said.The certificationthe officials added.Nord Stream 2 said it had been notified by the regulator but said, "We are not in the position to comment on the details of the procedure, its possible duration and impacts on the timing of the start of the pipeline operations."The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is to transport gas from Russia to Germany and to other countries. It is owned by Russian-controlled gas giant Gazprom with investment from several European companies.The pipeline was built under the Baltic Sea and bypasses Poland and Ukraine, which have both raised objections. Ukraine stands to lose revenue if gas to Europe is not conveyed through its territory. Poland, for its part, fears the project will further strengthen Gazprom's already dominant position in the region.The project has also been opposed by several other countries, including, notably,However, despite opposing the pipeline in principle,Recently, critics accused Russia of deliberately cutting its gas supply to Europe as a ploy to speed up Germany's certification of the pipeline. Moscow has denied the allegations.