Society's Child
20,000 metalworkers call indefinite strike in Cadiz, Spain, brings Airbus production to standstill
Andalou Agency
Tue, 16 Nov 2021 12:00 UTC
Strikers congregated around the doors and stopped production at locally emblematic companies like Airbus, Navantia, Dragados, Alestis, and Acerinox. Using barricades and bonfires, they also cut off traffic to the industrial zones in several points of the province, including the capital Cadiz and the Campo de Gibraltar.
"All the (involved) companies slated to start a new shift from midnight have stopped production," Antonio Montoro, the head of the FICA-UGT Union of Cadiz, told Spanish news agency EFE.
The strikes began relatively calm until a group of strikers started throwing rocks, cobblestones, and screws at police in the city of Cadiz. Police responded by firing rubber bullets, according to local daily La Voz de Cadiz.
Two police officers were slightly injured when their car crashed into a light post that had been knocked down by protesters. Police said they arrested one person.
Head of the FICA-UGT Union of Cadiz Antonio Montoro condemned the vandalism but accused the Federation of Metal Companies of Cadiz (FEMCA) of "riling up" the workers by offering an "indecent" labor proposal.
Around 25,000 workers were called to strike, but the true number of those who took part in the picket lines is unclear. Montoro said 98% of workers took part in the strike, while FEMCA says just 15% of workers participated.
According to the UGT, one of the unions responsible for the strike, workers will continue picketing until the FEMCA comes up with a "coherent agreement that adapts to the current economic situation and the workers' need for labor security, especially after the particularly difficult years (of the pandemic)."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Missouri teachers told 'white supremacy' includes 'all lives matter,' calling police on blacks
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds improperly used COVID money for salaries, audit finds
- Training sex worker students is an abuse of a university's academic legitimacy
- Therapy dubbed 'dancing molecules' successfully repairs severe spinal cord injuries in research mice
- I just graduated from a British university. They're broken
- Project Veritas' James O'Keefe speaks out after FBI raided home: 'This is an attack on the First Amendment'
- Instagram culture of narcissism is destroying our society
- The world's oldest cases of mercury poisoning revealed in Copper Age Iberia
- 20,000 metalworkers call indefinite strike in Cadiz, Spain, brings Airbus production to standstill
- Biden, Xi hold 'candid' discussion amid high tensions
- Best of the Web: Pfizer whistleblower sinks vaccine trial integrity
- Non-binary professor advocates to destigmatize pedophiles in new book - UPDATES
- Gas prices in Europe soar past $1000 again, Gazprom reminds clients it can pump more on request
- Myanmar election body charges Aung San Suu Kyi with electoral fraud
- Cop26:The Theatre of The Absurd
- 'Dossier' on anti-mask parents ends badly for Arizona school board president
- Rep. Gooden slams secrecy behind 'organized' operation to move migrants into US in Texas border visit
- Prosecution's star witness in Rittenhouse case is a career criminal but had charges DROPPED just six days before trial began
- U.S. military switches to swords and bows to meet carbon neutral goals
- More than 10,000 Australians have filed claims for coronavirus vaccine injury
- Biden, Xi hold 'candid' discussion amid high tensions
- Myanmar election body charges Aung San Suu Kyi with electoral fraud
- Cop26:The Theatre of The Absurd
- Rep. Gooden slams secrecy behind 'organized' operation to move migrants into US in Texas border visit
- This is how elite intend to get us to "You will own nothing and be happy"
- German officials block certification for completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline
- Texas Dem switches to Republican Party over defunding the police, 'chaos' on the border
- Biden's foreign policy is built on one big lie
- Liz Cheney, a Pelosi ally, no longer recognized as Republican: Wyoming GOP
- Boris Johnson 'making plans' to add evidence of booster jab to COVID passports
- UK: Covid booster jabs 'to be offered to under 50s', as rollout could be extended ahead of winter
- Catherine Austin Fitts: "It's a war on God, and God is going to win."
- Xi's new Communist Manifesto
- 'Fabricated, idle rumours': Russiagate, the Steele dossier, US indictment of Danchenko
- And there it is: Amazon's Bezos predicts only 'limited number' of people will get to remain on Earth
- How China is evading US spies
- Top Moscow journalist alleges Navalny's inner circle 'infiltrated' by Russian intelligence agents
- Exasperation and dysfunction: Inside Kamala Harris' inept start as vice president
- Welcome to the New Economy
- Crime against humanity: Israel set to begin vaccinating children aged 5-11 next week
- Missouri teachers told 'white supremacy' includes 'all lives matter,' calling police on blacks
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds improperly used COVID money for salaries, audit finds
- Training sex worker students is an abuse of a university's academic legitimacy
- I just graduated from a British university. They're broken
- Project Veritas' James O'Keefe speaks out after FBI raided home: 'This is an attack on the First Amendment'
- Instagram culture of narcissism is destroying our society
- 20,000 metalworkers call indefinite strike in Cadiz, Spain, brings Airbus production to standstill
- Non-binary professor advocates to destigmatize pedophiles in new book - UPDATES
- Gas prices in Europe soar past $1000 again, Gazprom reminds clients it can pump more on request
- 'Dossier' on anti-mask parents ends badly for Arizona school board president
- Prosecution's star witness in Rittenhouse case is a career criminal but had charges DROPPED just six days before trial began
- More than 10,000 Australians have filed claims for coronavirus vaccine injury
- 'Tools of white supremacists': How Democrats degrade blacks who don't obey
- Rittenhouse judge throws out misdemeanor dangerous weapon charge as closing arguments begin
- Whatever else he did, Donald Trump broke the woke stranglehold on our country, and on us
- Israeli military bugs Palestinian phone calls en masse for blackmail
- Jihadist attack on Burkina Faso security forces kills 19 in deadliest attack since eruption of violence 6 years ago
- Facebook sued for $100B over effects on children
- US-based firm offers trans employees $40k financial package for sex change & new clothes
- Bari Weiss' backing of the new University of Austin proves it's no haven for free thought
- Neolithic site excavated in Taiyuan, China
- Another sun temple found in Egyptian desert, 'the most important discovery of the last 50 years'
- The trackball is older than the mouse, and we can thank Canada for it
- EXCERPT: How Soros's Secret Network Used Ukraine to Cover for Hillary, Hunter, and Target Donald Trump.
- Best of the Web: US government boldly scrutinized: Oliver Stone's new JFK documentary is a must-watch
- New research suggest clothes from 8000 years ago were made from trees
- Russian FSB archives release records of WW2 Japanese plans to invade USSR
- Interdisciplinary research shows the spread of transeurasian languages was due to agriculture
- Metal detectorist unearths largest Anglo-Saxon treasure hoard ever discovered in England
- Solving the mysteries of Palermo's child mummies
- Medieval port unearthed at foot of Château de Talmont, located 5 kilometers from the seafront
- Foreign Office secretly targeted leading British news outlets
- Fifty years since the end of Bretton Woods: A geopolitical review
- New findings on Jordanian megaliths
- Longhouses of the earliest farmers from the 6th millennium BC discovered in south-western Germany
- Cosmic Origins of Halloween - An introduction by Randall Carlson
- More desert kites found hidden in sands of Saudi Arabia
- Slaves living quarters discovered in exceptional state of preservation in Pompeii
- 2,500-year-old shipwreck found off the Greek island of Kythera
- Why was such a colossal bath tub built for Tsar Alexander I?
- Therapy dubbed 'dancing molecules' successfully repairs severe spinal cord injuries in research mice
- The world's oldest cases of mercury poisoning revealed in Copper Age Iberia
- Best of the Web: Pfizer whistleblower sinks vaccine trial integrity
- Asteroid-driven showers might be more common than previously thought
- New study suggests wormholes may be viable shortcuts through space-time after all, new study suggests
- Signs of a Tunguska like event in Chile 12000 years ago
- Computer pioneer warns the metaverse 'could make reality disappear'
- 'Trigger warning' device for classrooms and parties sounds alarm when it detects offensive language or jokes
- Yale researchers report 'Remdesivir-resistant' Covid mutation
- Flashback: All your memories are stored by one weird, ancient molecule
- Breaking down fungal biofilm defenses provides potential path to treating sticky infections
- Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds theorized, but never-before-seen mineral
- Israel to track and neutralise enemies with beam tech
- Scientist claims the Moon has enough oxygen for 8 billion people
- Pegasus-style spyware found on thousands of South Korean smartphones
- A ferris-wheel-size chunk of the moon is orbiting close to Earth
- Get ready: The longest partial lunar eclipse of the century is happening November 19, 2021
- Screen of 250,000 species reveals unexpected tweaks to genetic code
- Alternative rocket builder SpinLaunch completes first test flight
- Study finds a striking difference between neurons of humans and other mammals
- Spring snow falls across 3 states in Australia following rare November weather event
- Power outages, landslides, flooding and more as atmospheric river hits Western Washington
- M3.1 earthquake shakes Scotland, first tremor felt in Ireland since 2019
- Best of the Web: National Weather Service confirms 9 tornadoes & 1 waterspout in US Northeast
- British Columbia battles floods, mudslides, evacuations as storm wreaks havoc
- Entire city of Merritt in British Columbia forced to evacuate due to flooding
- Strong hailstorm leaves behind thick covering of hail in Puebla, Mexico
- Major flooding brings evacuations to RV parks in Oregon Coast, Lincoln City, Otis
- Over 20 vessels either stuck or struggling to make it through in increasingly thick sea-ice on the Northern Sea Route
- Storm surveys confirm 3 tornadoes touched down on Long Island: National Weather Service
- Hailstones as big as cricket balls pound Lydenburg, South Africa
- Spring snowfall hits Tasmania, Australia with up to 30 cms of snow - Hobart shivers through coldest November night in 68 years
- 1 dead, many rescued after floods in Sardinia, Italy following 4 inches of rain in just 4 hours
- Strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake - Indian Ocean on Monday, Nov 15
- Two major earthquakes hit southern Iran one minute apart - magnitude 6.4 and 6.3 respectively
- Waterspout filmed off New Jersey coast amid northeast tornado warnings
- Over 500 people get treated for scorpion bites in southern Egypt - acting health minister
- November rain records smashed as rain band sweeps Queensland, Australia
- Canora sees biggest dump of snow (1 foot) in Saskatchewan's 1st major storm of the season
- Thousands remain without power as wintry weather wallops Manitoba with up to a foot of snow
- Meteor fireball seen over Florida on November 15
- Meteor fireball seen over Sicily, Italy on November 11
- Meteor fireball seen over New York and surrounding states on November 13
- Meteor fireball seen over Georgia and other states on November 10
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (13 Nov.)
- Meteor fireball filmed over St Petersburg, Russia
- Meteor fireball over Salento, Italy
- Meteor fireball turns 'night into day' in western Japan, falling to Earth
- Meteor fireball seen over Georgia and states to the northwest
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up the night sky in North Carolina and surrounding states
- Stunning meteor fireball over Sierra Nevada, Spain (Nov. 8)
- Meteor fireball seen over Ankara, Turkey
- Meteor fireball seen over Germany and several other countries
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Switzerland and Belgium on November 6
- Meteor fireball seen over Texas and two other states
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (Nov. 7)
- Meteor fireball over England and northern France
- Meteor fireball recorded over Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen over Illinois and several other states
- Meteor fireball seen over England and Wales
- Good question: Is vaccine efficacy a statistical illusion?
- Second person overcomes HIV without extra medical assistance
- Negative vaccine effectiveness isn't a new phenomenon - it turned up in the Swine Flu vaccine
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Molnupiravir: Merck's New Anti-Covid Medication is Worse Than You Thought
- Why has Pfizer changed the formulation of its Covid-19 Vaccine for Children to include an ingredient that stabilises people suffering a Heart Attack?
- The CDC finally reveals its estimate for how many Americans have 'natural immunity': 146.6 million people
- Erasing Natural Immunity
- Health Canada adds autoimmune disorder warning to AstraZeneca, J&J COVID-19 vaccines
- Moderna testing COVID-19 vaccine on infants nationwide despite 'negligible' risk from virus
- COVID-19 vaccine benefits exaggerated, say experts
- Taiwan suspends 2nd doses of Pfizer for teens over health risk
- French health authority advises against Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for under 30s
- New VAERS analysis reveals hundreds of serious adverse events that the CDC and FDA never told us about
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - FDA Gives EUA to Pfizer Shot for 5-11 Year Olds
- Return of scurvy under Tory rule as cases of Victorian illness double in decade
- What's behind the strange drop in American body temperatures over the past 200 years? - new study
- Vaccine injury stories pour in after Israeli mom launches project to expose untold suffering
- No surprise: New study shows dramatic decline in COVID vaccine effectivenes
- Gene common in south Asian people doubles risk of Covid death, study finds
- Risk-benefit analysis of Pfizer COVID vaccine in children 5 to 11 fails, shows at least 117 deaths to save one life
- The Temptations of Tyranny
- Consciousness: Is it in the Cerebral Cortex — or the Brain Stem?
- Bilingualism comes naturally to our brains
- MindMatters: The Molecule of More: The Strange Psychology of Dopamine
- Empathy is the most important leadership skill according to research
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Fourth Way, and Solioonensius in the New Normal - with Alan Francis
- Our brains have a 'fingerprint' too
- Adults who stutter stop if they think no one is listening - study
- Highly processed foods harm memory in the aging brain
- Hair analysis shows meditation training reduces long-term stress
- Logic of the body's 'second brain'
- How therapy, not pills effectively treats back pain
- Longtime skeptic now accepts parapsychology as a science (with caveats)
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- U.S. military switches to swords and bows to meet carbon neutral goals
- AOC: There's too much division in our country, addition and subtraction are hard enough!
- Liberals accuse Rittenhouse of trying to avoid punishment through legal loophole known as 'trial'
- Terry McAuliffe baffled that telling parents the State owns their children wasn't a winning strategy
- Pope says Covid vaccine will now be required to enter heaven
- Clocks to go back two years this weekend
- Liberal parent tries to figure out how to cheer for son Brandon
- Facebook is planning to change its name
- Strange: Google search for 'problems with Biden administration' returns zero results
- Biden promises to stop being a bad president if everyone gets vaccinated
- IRS agents bust 7yo for getting more than $600 worth of birthday presents
- Make them practice what they preach!
- Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
- Infrastructure bill includes Capitol building expansion to hold Pfizer lobbyists
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brain Thoughts: Norm MacDonald, Death, Humor, and Bond Villain Klaus Schwab
- Major disaster for humanity - Facebook comes back online
- FBI comes clean: Admits it's 'really hard' to solve crimes they didn't make up themselves
- Vaccinated man just wishes there was something that could protect him from COVID
- Babylon Bee scoop! General Milley releasing revised version of 'The Art Of War'
- Kamala Harris Instructed To Stop Answering All Her Phone Calls With 'Did He Die?'
Quote of the Day
It is through acting on false beliefs inculcated into them by deviant authorities, that humanity collectively creates the chaos and suffering in society that it subsequently laments, and then appeals to the same authorities to fix.
Recent Comments
its natural gas,home heating..you guys call petrol 'gas'...crazy yanks
Jesus H. Christ. Are those black earrings on that sorry asswipe? I can't take it, even if he ended up speaking some truth. I wish he'd gotten one...
Correction: The feminization faggotization of the Western male is no secret, it is openly lauded as a triumph. The reasons for its victory over...
Makes perfect sense. Anyone can see all that live ammunition must add to global warming.
So it's 🌨🌨🌨🌨🌨 again and 🌨🌨🌨🌨🌨 again and 🌨🌨🌨🌨🌨 again, down under 🦘🦘🦘🦘🦘. I believe its 🌨🌨🌨🌨🌨 in the Northern hemisphere too. Things aren't exactly...
Comment: With soaring inflation and energy prices, shortages and backlogs caused by lockdown, the disruption caused by vaccine mandates, as well as the rising numbers of sick and injured due to the roll out of the experimental jabs, it's all beginning to look like the recipe for a winter of discontent may be up ahead: