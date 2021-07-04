On this NewsReal podcast, Joe Quinn and Niall Bradley discuss some of the effects of lockdowns and their tremendous toll on people's lives.
Running Time: 01:37:20
Download: MP3 — 66.2 MB
Biggest Mistake in History?
The Telegraph, 10 June 2021 - Lockdowns are 'the single biggest public health mistake in history', says top scientist
The Telegraph, 14 May 2021 - Use of fear to control behaviour in Covid crisis was 'totalitarian', admit scientists
Lockdown Effects on Society
Vox, 25 March 2021 - 2020's historic surge in murders, explained
NPR, 28 May 2021 - The FAA Has Seen A 'Significantly Higher' Number Of Unruly Passenger Reports In 2021
Medical News Today, 19 September 2020 - US cases of depression have tripled during the COVID-19 pandemic
Nature, 3 February 2021 - COVID's mental-health toll: how scientists are tracking a surge in depression
Financial Times, 9 February 2021 - Japan suffers rise in female suicides during Covid-19 pandemic
The Hill, 11 June 2021 - Suicide hospital visits rose among adolescent girls during pandemic, ER data suggest
The Wire, 9 December 2020 - 67% Increase in Reports of Suicidal Behaviour During Lockdown
France24, 25 November 2021 - Global Covid-19 lockdowns inflame violence against women
Fortune, 28 September 2020 - Nearly 100,000 establishments that temporarily shut down due to the pandemic are now out of business
CNBC, 4 June 2020 - Jim Cramer: The pandemic led to 'one of the greatest wealth transfers in history'
The New Yorker, 16 October 2021 - The Great Coronavirus Divide: Wall Street Profits Surge as Poverty Rises
Euronews, 9 April 2020 - Coronavirus: Half a billion people could be pushed into poverty, says UN study Access to the comments
The Spectator, 10 April 2021 - The hidden death toll of lockdown
Fundamental Flaws in Rationale for Lockdowns
American Institute for Economic Research, 19 March 2021 - The Disease Models Were Tested and Failed, Massively
MSN, 1 September 2021 - CDC: 94% of Covid-19 deaths had underlying medical conditions
Bloomberg, 18 March 2020 - 99% of Those Who Died From Virus Had Other Illness, Italy Says
National Institutes of Health, 19 February 2021 - Causes of death and comorbidities in hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Reuters, 16 November 2020 - COVID has been in Italy since Sept. 2019: study
National Geographic, 22 January 2020 - How did coronavirus spread so far, so fast?
Happy 4th of July!
'Illegal' fireworks across LA County, 4 July 2020
