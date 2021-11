© PA



The government has been ordered to publish its assessments on the impact of national lockdowns and Covid restrictions after resisting making them public, The Independent can reveal.but they have so far been kept secret.The Liberty human rights group requested the equality impact assessments under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, butIt accused the government of "evading scrutiny and undermining accountability" over its use of unprecedented restrictions."The commissioner's decision is that DHSC is not entitled to rely on section 35(1)(a) of the FOI Act - formulation or development of government policy - to withhold the requested information," said a decision notice seen by The Independent."The commissioner acknowledges the massive restrictions imposed by the Health Protection Regulations and the impact on those with protected characteristics cannot be ignored.The decision means that equality impact assessments for every version of the Health Protection Regulations, which enforced lockdowns and other restrictions, and the Coronavirus Act must be made public by 30 November.The documents will have established whether the laws had a disparate impact on people with differentSam Grant, Liberty's head of policy and campaigns, said: "It is critical that we can all trust the government to respect our rights and follow the law - especially atSpeaker accuses government of 'total disregard' for parliament after coronavirus rules changed"ButHe saidMr Grant added."Arguing that it was against the public interest to release what it knew about these powers is an insult to all of us affected by them. It is high time the government accepted that -."In submissions to the information commissioner, the DHSC said the equality impact assessments could be kept secret under an FOI exemption for ongoing policy development.It added: "The government may need to take additional measures to manage the virus during periods of higher risk, such as a mandatory vaccine-only certification policy and legally mandating face coverings in certain settings."But the watchdog said the withheld assessments fed into past laws and it was "difficult to see how these will affect future policy making", adding: "The commissioner considers that the public interest rests in favour of disclosing the withheld information."The Justice Committee called for a review of all coronavirus fines, following widespread confusion over gaps betweenFigures showed that black people were more likely to be handed Covid fines Restrictions under the Health Protection Regulations were lifted in July, but the Coronavirus Act remains in force.It contains a range of practical changes, such as, but also controversial measures allowing councils to relax care standards,The DHSC was approached for comment.