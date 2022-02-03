© Matthew Thayer / AP file



Today, deliveries of ammonium nitrate abroad from Russia are stopped: the government hasban on them."From February 2, a two-month ban on the export of ammonium nitrate comes into force. The corresponding government decree has been signed," its statement told.This decision was made"This is a temporary measure, the remaining volume can be exported from April 2, when Russian enterprises will receive ammonium nitrate in the required volume, and the demand for it in the domestic market will peak," said First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov.