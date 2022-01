© AP / Noah Berger



As supply shortages continue in the US, conservatives blame President Biden for the bare shelves#BareShelvesBiden became one of Twitter's top political trending topics as Americans posted photos of empty supermarket shelves amid continuous supply chain issues in the US.Angry social media users displayedand blamed President Joe Biden for the supply issues, with one American complaining , "I feel like I am in a third world country."Conservative commentator and Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec appeared to spearhead the social media campaign, encouraging critics of the 46th president to publish their own images.Supporters of Biden shot back at the campaign, posting their own photos of fully stocked shelves in local supermarkets and arguing that similar shortages took place under former President Donald Trump.Liberal commentator Caroline Orr Bueno even went so far as to suggest that the hashtag was organized by robots and called on Twitter to "look into" how it was able to trend.Last week,that it now costs "over $5 for a pound of hamburger meat."