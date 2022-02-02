After hours spent battling a blaze at a fertilizer plant in North Carolina, firefightersto 6,500 people live in the affected area of Winston-Salem, according to local news outlets.The fire broke out on Monday evening at around 8pm local time. City authorities confirmed thatat the Weaver Fertilizer Plant as the flames spread.The plant building collapsed as the blaze spread out of control., which amount to anywhere between 300 and 600 tons, according to firefighting officials."We fought the fire for two hours and the fire extended into a rail car behind the structure. Once the rail car became involved, we were unable to get water to the location," Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs told the local Fox affiliate.Crews were driving through the evacuation area throughout the night, urging local residents to leave immediately, and the city has opened a temporary shelter for those who have nowhere else to go. No injuries have been reported amid the emergency., which is located within the blast threat zone, to an alternative location.As of Tuesday morning, firefighters were more optimistic about the chances of securing the ammonium nitrate. As they pulled out, fire crews left behind an unmanned truck hooked up to a hydrant to pump water onto the smoldering ruins of the plant to keep temperatures down.