Pig sector still in 'meltdown'

Farmers had to kill healthy livestock

Focus on local supply chains

Food industry representatives have warned that the UK is facing a "worsening food supply chain crisis" without sufficient help from the government.The National Farmers' Union (NFU)The NFU has convened a summit of organisations to discuss the issues on Tuesday.Staff shortages will also be discussed.A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said: "The government acted quickly to tackle the challenges to our supply chains".have all combined to increase the pressures on the food industry throughout the pandemic."Britain's farmers are world-leaders in producing climate-friendly food and, over the past 18 months, have been working hard to keep shelves and fridges full despite many being impacted by severe supply chain issues," said NFU president Minette Batters.she added.Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium also urged the government to give a "clear strategy" for solving labour shortage issues and a "coherent food policy" to maintain UK production.The Defra spokesperson pointed out that the government had expanded the number of visas available under the agricultural Seasonal Workers Pilot scheme to 30,000.But Dr Zoe Davies, chief executive of the National Pig Association, said:Labour shortages in abattoirs meantThe industry blames the shortage of people to slaughter pigs in abattoirs on factors including the pandemic and Britain's exit from the European Union."The entire food supply chain and government must pull together andDr Davies added.Bob Carnell, chief executive of ABP UK (Anglo Beef Processors), agreed that more help was needed to attract and retain more skilled workers from the UK and abroad in order to "ensure a level playing field for quality British meat when compared to imports".Chief executive of the National Sheep Association Phil Stocker also supported the call for the government to commit to maintaining that 60% of the UK's food supply is self-sufficient.Mr Stocker saidWhile he said that some of the sheep industry's meat processors, he said a reliance on smaller family farms meant that the sector was more resilient."Our domestic supply chains are the most environmentally friendly and secure way of ensuring food security so we need to focus on keeping it local," he added.The calls come after recent analysis by the independent economic consultancy Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) projected that theCompared with December 2020, the CEBR said a UK family of two adults and two children is predicted to spend £33.60 more per week, due to inflation, adding up to £1,700 per year.Alongside labour shortages,