The United States is prepared to discuss conditions-based reciprocal transparency measures and reciprocal commitments by both the United States and Russia to refrain from deploying offensive ground-based missile systems and permanent forces with a combat mission on the territory of Ukraine.

NATO is a defensive alliance and poses no threat to Russia. We have always striven for peace, stability and security in the Euro-Atlantic area, and a Europe whole, free and at peace.

For more than thirty years, NATO has worked to build a partnership with Russia... NATO and Russia signed the NATO-Russia Founding Act and established the NATO-Russia Council, which remains a unique framework and symbol of the Alliance's openness to engage with Russia... Yet Russia has broken the trust at the core of our cooperation and challenged the fundamental principles of the global and Euro-Atlantic security architecture.

There is an old saying that "you should talk to the organ grinder, not his monkey."The wisdom of Russia's choice is amply demonstrated by the contrasting content and tone of the U.S. and NATO responses to Russia's demands concerning NATO expansion and the deployment of troops in eastern Europe, which have just been leaked by the Spanish newspaper El Pais.The NATO document also raises the important question of who the NATO secretariat (which wrote this document) actually answers to?several of which would disagree strongly with the tone of this statement.But then why a document so much more hostile and undiplomatic than the American one?and is capable of doing limited but unfortunate and unnecessary damage to European security, despite the fact that in itself the NATO secretariat is nothing but a luxuriously-funded retirement home for ex-politicians, mediocre military bureaucrats, and PR flacks.Before addressing these statements however, it is worth pointing out thatnamely, thatto invade Ukraine. Clearly, if that were the case, Russia would have invaded by now.All the indications suggest that, in fact, President Putin and his administration still want to avoid war and hope to extract enough concessions from the West both to provide certain concrete advantages to Russia, allowing Putin to claim at least limited success for his policy of pressure.aimed at achieving a peaceful solution for the Donbas conflict based on guaranteed autonomy for that region within Ukraine.to a possible agreement allowing Moscow some appearance of success while avoiding any appearance of NATO surrender i(not the NATO)This document raises a series of concerns about Russian actions but also expresses aon medium-range missiles in Europe, specifically on the stationing of U.S. Tomahawk cruise missiles in eastern Europe, provided Russia reciprocates by permitting NATO some ability to check its own missile deployments.The U.S. message repeats the American commitment to NATO's open door policy towards Ukraine. But it not only does not explicitly rule out a moratorium on membership for a fixed period of time, butlso expresses a willingness to discussThis is a phrase used by Russia in its opposition to NATO expansion, and it creates at least someOn Ukraine, a key passage reads as follows:If so, then obviously there can be no agreement since Russia is not going to withdraw the Black Sea Fleet and its garrison from Sevastopol and leave Crimea open to Ukrainian attack. If, however, Washington is prepared to glide quietly over this issue, then it seems that an agreement along these lines might be possible.It avoids rhetorical phrases, gratuitous insults, and dragging in additional issues that have no possibility of resolution and will only destroy any possibility of agreement.who have some knowledge and understanding of diplomacy. And President Putin's latest statement (in his meeting Tuesday with Hungarian premier Viktor Orban) also suggests a willingness to negotiate. As a result, in the words of a leading former U.S. diplomat, "we may now be inching towards a pragmatic solution," at least if negotiations can be kept strictly secret.It begins with blustering propaganda:Very few people in the wider world have believed this since the NATO attack on Serbia in 1999 and Libya in 2011. Moreover, the people who use the phraseThe NATO message further states that,As Moscow knows all too well, NATO's approach to "partnership" with Russia was to draw up a common position (usually dictated by the United States) and then, in meetings with Russia, present a fait accompli. Even in cases where a majority of European NATO members agreed with Russia (for example, the Bush administration's abandonment of the ABM Treaty), they were never willing to side with Russia at meetings of the so-called NATO-Russia Council.This document expressesdirected at Russia. Now, it may be that some of these insults are indeed deserved. But anyone who thinks that insulting your interlocutor is a good way to begin a constructive dialogue has never studied common sense, let alone diplomacy.as part of any agreement.If the NATO secretariat — as opposed to Washington — were responsible for negotiating with Russia, there would be no possibility at all of agreement, and every possibility of a disastrous war.By contrast, the Biden administration's response isAnd of course,This is very evident from the military deployments underway in response to the supposed Russian threat to NATO. European NATO moves are risible by comparison. Four Danish fighter jets to Lithuania; two Dutch fighters for Bulgaria (a country that doesn't even border Russia); Spain "thinking about" sending planes to Bulgaria; Italy and Germany apparently thinking of doing nothing at all in military terms. Seriously?Russia should ignore the NATO monkey. America might want to remind it where the coins are likely to be tossed — and it is not in Belgium where NATO headquarters are situated, or Norway, which has contributed Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to NATO - and what else exactly?The NATO statement ends with a heroic declaration of NATO's firm commitment to the principle that "an attack on one Ally is an attack against all."and Denmark and Holland can dispatch their fighters in the serene confidence that they will never actually have to fight.