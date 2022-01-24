NewsReal: Ukraine Gambit - US Attempting to Destroy Russia
Mon, 24 Jan 2022 00:00 UTC
In this week's NewsReal, Joe and Niall discuss the almighty tensions building between the US and Russia over Ukraine, explaining that the key to understanding 'why this, and why now?' lies in American paranoia about increasing Russian economic and ideological influence in Europe as a whole.
The Americans and the British have been pumping weapons and 'advisors' into Ukraine for the last seven years, apparently with a view to helping Kiev recapture' the breakaway Donbass republics and Crimea, thereby forcing a military response from Russia, and providing the 'justification' the Anglo-Americans seek to, effectively, ban Russia from global trade - with disastrous economic ramifications for Europe and beyond.
Will war break out in some form? It's possible, and it depends on just how far beyond the pale the US regime has become. The greater threat to us all, however, is the global economic FUBAR that will result from the US regime pulling what amounts to a 'financial Samson Option' that - it hopes - will 'reset' the world back to 1945, when the USA stood tall amid an economic wasteland...
Running Time: 01:01:53
Download: MP3 — 42.5 MB
This podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee Show Notes
German Navy Admiral's remarks to Indian military delegation
Germany Navy Admiral 'resigns'
US in talks with Qatar over supplying LNG to EU
Flight tracker shows British weapons deliveries pouring into Ukraine
Russia Warns UK Should Stop Its 'Dumb and Dangerous Provocations' Regarding Ukraine
German conservative leader warns against Russian SWIFT suspension
Germany's pivot from America
Islamic State attacks prison in Syria and military base in Iraq
Hundreds injured & killed in Saudi strikes on Yemen
Two Suspects Bring 'Propped Up' Dead Man to Post Office to Collect His Pension, Report Says
Irish man who exposed buttocks on New York-bound flight charged for plane ruckus
Reader Comments
According to the publication's interlocutors, US President Joe Biden mummy is considering the deployment of several thousand American troops, as well as warships and aircraft in the Baltic states and Eastern Europe.
According to the newspaper's source, on Saturday at a meeting at Camp David (the residence of the current US Golem president in Maryland), senior Pentagon officials presented Biden with several options that would allow US military assets to be moved much closer to home. border with Russia.
Options include sending between 1,000 and 5,000 troops to Eastern European countries, with the ability to increase that number by 10 times if "the situation gets worse."
The galloping Alzeimer-suffering mummy president of the United States is expected to make a decision this week, he will ask Tutankamon what to do
The United States and its allies are increasing military assistance to Ukraine, but American military equipment and weapons will not help Kiev in its confrontation with Russia. The American edition of Foreign Policy writes it.
The military assistance of the collective West sent to Ukraine will not contribute to the solution of the protracted crisis and, moreover, will not intimidate Putin and will not help the Ukrainian army to repel the Russian army offensive, if it takes place.
This conclusion was reached by analysts from the Rand Corporation's expert structure, which is engaged in military research commissioned by the Pentagon.
The weapons supplied to Ukraine will not play a serious role in the collision of the Ukrainian armed forces with the Russian army, their levels are too different. The modern Ukrainian army was created to counter the Donbas militia and does not pose a serious threat to Russian troops.
Despite Kiev’s strong statements on the capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and seven years of "containment" of the Russian army, in fact, the Ukrainian army did not clash with Russian troops. All the clashes in the Donbass took place with militias, ie civilians trained by Russian instructors. The Russian army intervened directly in the conflict only twice, near Ilovaisk and Debaltseve. Both clashes resulted in a crushing defeat for the Ukrainian armed forces and nothing from the modern arsenal, such as aircraft and missiles, was used there. In case of war, Russia will not send tanks....
In Ukraine, as planned in Kiev, but will inflict a series of air and missile attacks on concentrations of troops, headquarters, airports and warehouses. The capabilities of the Russian army give them the opportunity to wage war from a distance, no one will attack the Ukrainian military fortifications created in the Donbass on the front, they will simply be bypassed. No American and British weapons like the NLAW ATGM will help the Ukrainian armed forces. Furthermore, we must not rely on the sanctions of the West, which threaten the United States. If Russia is ready to start a war, then it is aware of all the consequences and ignores them.
The military balance between Russia and Ukraine is so unbalanced in Moscow's favor that any help Washington can provide in the coming weeks will mean little (...)
If the United States is to help Ukraine, then Washington must seek diplomatic ways to resolve the conflict and not increase the supply of useless weapons, giving Kiev unwarranted self-confidence................
In fact, the purpose of the US is not to "help Ukraine", but to send it to the slaughterhouse by provoking the armed intervention of Russia in defense of the Donbass which, as the article says, will take place by unleashing a firestorm with air attacks who will solve the matter in a few hours. The real enemy of the Ukrainian people is precisely that crazy Zelensky who, moreover, is not even "Ukrainian" in the strict sense.........
May be , is that Russia will destroy USA and his dummies allies...........
