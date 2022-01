A National Geographic author falsely claimed in her new book that Kyle Rittenhouse killed "two Black men." In her book The Good Kings, Egyptologist Kara Cooney wrote, "...consider Kyle Rittenhouse, who used his semiautomatic weapon to kill two Black men in Kenosha, Wisconsin while waging a glorious war on behalf of his inherited White power."The glaring error from Cooney's book was brought to the attention of Twitter by Kara McKinney, of OAN's Tipping Point. She wrote that the text appeared in the last chapter of Cooney's book, and showed that Cooney is "not the brightest bulb and it shows."Cooney concluded the paragraph by saying, "Fear has gripped the patriarchy, and the threat of righteous violence - or the lethal use of it - is the patriarchy's response."Rittenhouse was found to have acted in self-defense when he was pursued by a mob of angry rioters bearing weapons, as he and one of the men he shot testified.Yet the case was widely perceived by progressive media as one having racial implications.Oblivious to the facts of the case, Cooney added, "That's not to mention the White people who rallied behind him to post his bail."Cooney, in her book about Egyptian Pharaohs, claims that "Patriarchal anger exists in a purely binary space in which the male of the species has been the good king for so long that he sees no other way." The book is about "absolute power in ancient Egypt and the modern world." It was published by National Geographic in 2021.National Geographic has been funding research projects since 1888. In the first chapter, Cooney claims that she is a "recovering Egyptologist." She notes that she's moving on from the study because she had a realization that it was something of "an abusive relationship."