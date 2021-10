© Alex Gakos/Shutterstock



Over the objection of Joe Biden's Justice Department,In July,an alleged Proud Boy member charged for various crimes now held in a Seattle jail awaiting trial, petitioned the court to remove the "highly sensitive" designation on surveillance video thatA group called the Press Coalition, representing news organizations including CNN, the New York Times, and the three major broadcast news networks, filed a motion in September to intervene in Nordean's case and make the video footage public.The full recording was posted on Twitter by BuzzFeed reporter Zoe Tillman this morning.Capturing the activity in a small hallway on the upper west side terrace of the Capitol building, the clip runs from 2:25 p.m. until about 3:00 p.m. This is about ten minutes after Dominic Pezzola, another alleged Proud Boy, used a riot shield to smash a window and right after House and Senate chambers were evacuated.a space between the House and Senate wings. Five or six unidentified men exited the door and spoke to the officer before leaving.Capitol Police officers stood in the small hallway between the exterior and interior doors for the next few minutes;At one point, several officers can be seen talking with a crowd of people attempting to come inside. One officer then pulled aside another officer speaking with the protesters — this appeared to be shortly after Ashli Babbitt was shot by Officer Michael Byrd outside the Speaker's lobby — and the officers retreated. Protesters followed the officers inside.the former acting head of the Capitol Police, sent in June.The footage, a slice of the 14,000 hours of surveillance video that the Justice Department and Capitol Police want kept under strict protective orders,Hundreds of January 6 defendants have been charged with trespassing or "parading" in the Capitol when this video clearly proves law enforcement held open doors and did not stop protesters from coming inside.