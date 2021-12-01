joe rogan
Joe Rogan called out the Democratic party and the media for working together to fabricate fictional stories like the Russian collusion hoax and to suppress stories, such as that of Hunter Biden's laptop, during a recent episode of his podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience."

"The collusion between the media and the government is pretty apparent. Especially the left-wing media and the left-wing government," Rogan said.


"It's pretty fu*king apparent that there's some narratives that get shared back-and-forth and they have talking points and they don't talk about things that they're not supposed to, like the Hunter Biden laptop story," Rogan explained. "Something that's actual news!"

"Because if that was the Donald Trump Jr. laptop, holy fu*king sh*t would that lead every night," Rogan exclaimed.

"I mean this whole Russia collusion story has turned out to be complete nonsense...and no one is being held accountable," the podcaster and host added.