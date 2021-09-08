Do I have to sue CNN? They're making sh*t up. They keep saying I'm taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. But CNN keeps saying I'm taking horse dewormer. They must know that that's a lie.If I were to guess, yes. CNN does know it's a ... let's just call it an invalid truth. Ivermectin is a multifaceted drug of Nobel prize-honored distinction with indicated efficacy against C*VID-19. There is also a version of it that is concentrated on animals specifically. However, it is not approved by the CDC. It is also not the v*cc*ne, and the government only wants you to get shots and do nothing else. Since this is what the government wants, it's what CNN wants. Hence CNN repeating misinformation that Rogan took horse dewormer.
To be fair to the tanking news network, it's not just them. Over the weekend both Rolling Stone and Associated Press were busted for spreading ivermectin-adjacent misinformation.
What [CNN] didn't highlight is that I got better. They're trying to make it sound like I'm doing such wacky sh*t that's completely ineffective. CNN was saying that I'm a distributor of misinformation.Interesting sidebar. Earlier today CNN, which claims Joe Rogan distributes misinformation, interviewed Tony Fauci. There was an explosive report in the news that Fauci may have been more involved with the lab at the center of the 'rona than he told Congress. Fauci was under oath while testifying before Congress. CNN didn't ask Fauci about it. End sidebar.
The "misinformation" Rogan is accused of spreading? He did an Instagram video announcing he caught C*VID and apologizing for having to cancel shows with Chappelle. In the video, he said a bunch of things he and his doctors were treating it with. One of those things was ivermectin. That's it. That's how this whole thing started.
Joe Rogan got better. CNN has never been worse.
