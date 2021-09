Do I have to sue CNN? They're making sh*t up. They keep saying I'm taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. But CNN keeps saying I'm taking horse dewormer. They must know that that's a lie.

What [CNN] didn't highlight is that I got better. They're trying to make it sound like I'm doing such wacky sh*t that's completely ineffective. CNN was saying that I'm a distributor of misinformation.

You may have heard recently that Joe Rogan took "horse dewormer" to combat the 'rona. You may even believe that if you get your news from misinformation networks like CNN. What Rogan took was something called "ivermectin" as prescribed by his doctor. We'll get to why in a minute. But first, here is Rogan wondering if he has to sue CNN.If I were to guess, yes. CNN does know it's a ... let's just call it an invalid truth. Ivermectin is a multifaceted drug of Nobel prize-honored distinction with indicated efficacy against C*VID-19 . There is also a version of it that is concentrated on animals specifically. However, it is not approved by the CDC. It is also not the v*cc*ne, and the government only wants you to get shots and do nothing else. Since this is what the government wants, it's what CNN wants. Hence CNN repeating misinformation that Rogan took horse dewormer.To be fair to the tanking news network, it's not just them.Interesting sidebar. Earlier today CNN, which claims Joe Rogan distributes misinformation, interviewed Tony Fauci. There was an explosive report in the news that Fauci may have been more involved with the lab at the center of the 'rona than he told Congress.. End sidebar.The "misinformation" Rogan is accused of spreading? He did an Instagram video announcing he caught C*VID and apologizing for having to cancel shows with Chappelle. In the video, he said a bunch of things he and his doctors were treating it with. One of those things was ivermectin. That's it. That's how this whole thing started.Joe Rogan got better. CNN has never been worse.