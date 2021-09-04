joe rogan kirstie alley
Kirstie Alley used many of the same drugs as Joe Rogan - including Ivermectin - and recovered from COVID-19 in only 12 days.

Television and film actress Kirstie Alley, 70, revealed on Twitter that she used Ivermectin and a cocktail of other drugs, popularized yesterday by podcast legend Joe Rogan, to treat her COVID-19. Alley says she recovered fully in 12 days, with most symptoms subsiding in two days.

Sharing a video in which Joe Rogan described how he treated his COVID-19, Alley revealed she used similar drugs to massive success, despite being in a higher risk age group. "I did almost the same protocol when I got it," wrote Alley. "It sucked for two days then I was just tired [with] no sense of smell or taste for 10 more days."

The "Cheers" star added, "I had no respiratory symptoms, thank god, not even a sniffle. Don't care if people think protocols are stupid. Effective IF DONE IMMEDIATELY." When Alley was asked by a fan how she was able to secure the treatment regimen, she said "My good ole family Dr. and a Covid expert doc from NYC.. gotta tell you the protocols are cheap."




Rogan made headlines and was heralded as a beacon of hope for medical freedom by conservatives and ridiculed for using "horse paste" by the left, despite the latter being factually inaccurate misinformation.

On a video posted to social media, Rogan said, "I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary, I had a headache I just felt, just run down and just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house and throughout the night I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was goin' on," Rogan stated on Wednesday. "So I got up in the morning, got tested, and turns out I got COVID."

"So we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds, monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything," Rogan continued. "Uh, and I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip and I did that three days in a row. And so, here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great. I really only had one bad day, Sunday sucked, but Monday was better, Tuesday felt better than Monday, and today I actually feel good. I feel pretty f**king good. Uh, that's the good news. The bad news is we have to move the Friday show in Nashville."

Tom Pappert is the editor-in-chief of National File.