Kirstie Alley used many of the same drugs as Joe Rogan - including Ivermectin - and recovered from COVID-19 in only 12 days.Television and film actress Kirstie Alley, 70, revealed on Twitter that she used Ivermectin and a cocktail of other drugs, popularized yesterday by podcast legend Joe Rogan, to treat her COVID-19. Alley says she recovered fully in 12 days, with most symptoms subsiding in two days.On a video posted to social media , Rogan said, "I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary, I had a headache I just felt, just run down and just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house and throughout the night I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was goin' on," Rogan stated on Wednesday. "So I got up in the morning, got tested, and turns out I got COVID.""So we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds,," Rogan continued.Tom Pappert is the editor-in-chief of National File.