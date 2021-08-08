Now you have a mini dictator. You have one step away from a king. One step closer. You're moving one step closer to dictatorship. That's what the f**k is happening. That's what's going to happen with the vaccine passport. That's what's going to happen if they close borders. You can't enter New York City unless you have your papers! You can't go here unless you have that! You can't get on a plane unless you do what I say.
Rogan - who acknowledge that he's not a doctor or an anti-vaxx person, says that concerned doctors have been anonymously sending him studies - including one which asserts that an imperfect vaccine can lead to 'highly virulent pathogens,' and that 'vaccines that keep the host alive but still allow transmission can thus allow virulent strains to circulate in a population.'
"The very sort of environment that we're creating by having so many people vaccinated with a vaccine that doesn't kill off the virus, it actually can lead to a more potent virus. Try finding that story anywhere," said Rogan, who was referring to a peer-reviewed paper published in 2015, in which its authors - from Penn State and the Pirbright Institute concluded that "anti-disease vaccines that do not prevent transmission can create conditions that promote the emergence of pathogen strains that cause more severe disease in unvaccinated hosts."
Meanwhile, mRNA pioneer Dr. Robert Malone points out that if 95% of severe patients in Israel were indeed vaccinated, and 85-90% of hospitalizations are among the truly vaccinated, it could suggest Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) is occurring, in which antibodies generated during an immune response can bind to a pathogen, but are unable to prevent infection - instead acting as a Trojan Horse.
