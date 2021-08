Now you have a mini dictator. You have one step away from a king. One step closer. You're moving one step closer to dictatorship. That's what the f**k is happening. That's what's going to happen with the vaccine passport. That's what's going to happen if they close borders. You can't enter New York City unless you have your papers! You can't go here unless you have that! You can't get on a plane unless you do what I say.

Joe Rogan raised eyebrows during a Friday episode of his podcast, where he railed against vaccine passports and suggested that the vaccine may in fact lead to vax-resistant SARS-CoV-2 mutations.Rogan - who acknowledge that he's not a doctor or an anti-vaxx person, says that concerned doctors have been anonymously sending him studies - including one which asserts that an imperfect vaccineand that.'"The very sort of environment that we're creating by having so many people vaccinated with a vaccine that doesn't kill off the virus, it actually can lead to a more potent virus. Try finding that story anywhere," said Rogan, who was referring to a peer-reviewed paper published in 2015 , in which its authors - from Penn State and the Pirbright Institute concluded that "Watch the whole segment below:Rogan's comments drew immediate rebuke from the usual suspects:Rogan supporters showed up to defend the host: