Society's Child
Rogan ivermectin podcast fallout: CNN's Don Lemon conducts struggle session with Dr. Sanjay Gupta in bid for damage control
The Post Millennial
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 16:29 UTC
"He did say something about Ivermectin and that I think wasn't actually correct about CNN and lying, okay? Ivermectin is a drug that is commonly used as a horse dewormer. So it is not a lie to say that the drug is used as a horse dewormer. I think that's important and it is not approved for COVID, correct?" Lemon said.
"That's right. That's correct. It is not approved for COVID. And you're right. I mean, the FDA even put out a statement saying, you know, basically reminding people, it was a strange sort of message from the FDA, but that said, you're not a horse. You're not a cow. Stop taking this stuff is essentially what they said, referring to Ivermectin," said Gupta.
"It has been approved for humans, but not necessarily for COVID, right?" Lemon asked.
"That's correct. it's been used for a parasitic disease for something, It's called river blindness, and it's been very effective for that. But you know, just because it works for one thing doesn't mean it works for something else. And, you know, there's still a few ongoing clinical trials around Ivermectin, but for the most part, if you look at the data, there's no evidence that it that it really works here," said Gupta.
"When Joe got sick, he took Ivermectin He also took monoclonal antibodies, which is, you know, an infusion of these antibodies. So he took both those things. It's very likely it was the monoclonal antibodies that made him feel better so quickly," he continued.
Rogan confronted Gupta regarding CNN's coverage of his taking of Ivermectin, saying in Wednesday's episode of the Joe Rogan Podcast, "It's a lie on a news network. and it's a lie that's a willing — that's a lie that they're conscious of. It's not a mistake. They're unfavorably framing it as veterinary medicine."
Gupta told Rogan about the FDA advisory reminding people that they are not animals that need to take dewormers, to which Rogan said "why would you say that when you're talking about a drug that's been given out to billions and billions of people, a drug that was responsible for one of the inventors of making — winning the Nobel Prize in 2015?"
"A drug that has been shown to stop viral replication in vitro. You know that, right? Why would they lie and say that's horse dewormer. I can afford people medicine motherf-cker. This is ridiculous. It's just a lie. But don't you think that a lie like that is dangerous on a news network when you know that they know their line? You know that they know that I took medicine?"
Rogan pressed Gupta, asking "do you think that's a problem that your news network lies?"
Gupta later admitted that the network should not have said that Rogan was taking "horse dewormer."
