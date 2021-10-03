© Evan Agostini

"Do I have to sue CNN? They're making sh*t up," Rogan said during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. "They keep saying I'm taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. But CNN keeps saying I'm taking horse dewormer. They must know that that's a lie."



The lie came from CNN guests who blast Rogan for taking Ivermectin which has shown effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus. The medication comes in many forms, including some that can be given to animals for other reasons, but the fact is that the kind Rogan is taking is not, in fact, a horse dewormer.



Rogan now appears to be one more example of how Ivermectin actually works in treating COVID, something that CNN has avoided talking about.



"What they didn't highlight is that I got better," said Rogan. "They're trying to make it sound like I'm doing such wacky sh*t that's completely ineffective. CNN was saying that I'm a distributor of misinformation."

Noted germophobe Stern, who said he thinks COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory nationwide, went off on people who are choosing to avoid the jab.



"They go to the doctor and they'll take horse dewormer from a doctor, like I heard Joe Rogan was saying ...," Stern said on his Sunday radio show on SiriusXM. "Well, a doctor would also give you a vaccine, so why take horse dewormer?"



"We have no time for idiots in this country anymore. We don't want you," Stern said. "We want you to all either go to the hospital, stay home, die there with your COVID, don't take the cure but don't clog up our hospitals with your COVID when you finally get it.

Stern, meanwhile, said in his most recent episode that he was taken aback by hostile listener reaction to vaccination comments he made last week. Then he slammed the U.S. system of representative democracy, which aims to prevent "the tyranny of the majority" and the erosion of individuals' rights, so the vaccination comments might not have been the only thing fueling all that blowback.



The radio host dubbed the republic approach a "rigged system" that was keeping the country from doing what the majority wants with regard to mandating vaccines and keeping abortion legal.



"All I said was, everyone should get the vaccine," Stern said. "It should be mandatory. ... All I'm doing is speaking common sense."

People like Stern want to live in fear of something that has a 99.8% survival rate and want to force people to take a shot of something that would still be in its trial phase at any other time in regular testing history.