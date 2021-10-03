This does not make me happy to say this, being I think Howard Stern is a media legend and one of the five best interviewers in the country. Yet he has fallen victim to the nonsense that anything the talking heads of government say must be the truth and if anyone raises a question they need to be ridiculed. Try as he and others might to be smarmy, more people are asking just very simple questions and you can't avoid it. The top of the list is...
Are we being told everything?
My colleagues here at Red State have been leading the "what is truthful" question sessions and one of the leaders of that brigade is Scott Hounsell who has broken COVID stories months before the MSM catches up.
Joe Rogan has also been one of those people that has asked questions and earned the ire of Stern last week along with all of those "anti-vaxxers" who really aren't anti-vax but just have questions about a vaccination that has been rushed.
Rogan recently had the COVID and recovered nicely which my colleague Brandon Morse covered earlier this month with his piece about Rogan called "Do I Have to Sue?": Joe Rogan Slams CNN Over Spreading Lies About His Covid Treatment...
Stern went a bit off the deep end about this and thinks that the government needs to force everyone to get the poke and he does not find any irony in that position. Like when the government tried to harass and shut him down on FCC-regulated airwaves."Do I have to sue CNN? They're making sh*t up," Rogan said during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. "They keep saying I'm taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. But CNN keeps saying I'm taking horse dewormer. They must know that that's a lie."
The lie came from CNN guests who blast Rogan for taking Ivermectin which has shown effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus. The medication comes in many forms, including some that can be given to animals for other reasons, but the fact is that the kind Rogan is taking is not, in fact, a horse dewormer.
Rogan now appears to be one more example of how Ivermectin actually works in treating COVID, something that CNN has avoided talking about.
"What they didn't highlight is that I got better," said Rogan. "They're trying to make it sound like I'm doing such wacky sh*t that's completely ineffective. CNN was saying that I'm a distributor of misinformation."
From The Detroit News...
I find his declaration funny that we don't have time for idiots anymore in this country. This coming from a guy who has made a superb living doing idiotic things that are funny. I know as I'm one of the idiots that have laughed at his antics for years.Noted germophobe Stern, who said he thinks COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory nationwide, went off on people who are choosing to avoid the jab.
"They go to the doctor and they'll take horse dewormer from a doctor, like I heard Joe Rogan was saying ...," Stern said on his Sunday radio show on SiriusXM. "Well, a doctor would also give you a vaccine, so why take horse dewormer?"
"We have no time for idiots in this country anymore. We don't want you," Stern said. "We want you to all either go to the hospital, stay home, die there with your COVID, don't take the cure but don't clog up our hospitals with your COVID when you finally get it.
He doubled down, though, to a really weird and creepy position with this fear he has...
Common sense?Stern, meanwhile, said in his most recent episode that he was taken aback by hostile listener reaction to vaccination comments he made last week. Then he slammed the U.S. system of representative democracy, which aims to prevent "the tyranny of the majority" and the erosion of individuals' rights, so the vaccination comments might not have been the only thing fueling all that blowback.
The radio host dubbed the republic approach a "rigged system" that was keeping the country from doing what the majority wants with regard to mandating vaccines and keeping abortion legal.
"All I said was, everyone should get the vaccine," Stern said. "It should be mandatory. ... All I'm doing is speaking common sense."
A pure democracy such as Stern is longing for here can be rigged quite easily and is not the cure to what ills him. In fact, if that were the way it was when he first got rolling in the late '80s the "majority" of the people in this country might have found his act a bit over the top and killed his career via the government.
How this fact eludes him is mind-blowing to me.
People like Stern want to live in fear of something that has a 99.8% survival rate and want to force people to take a shot of something that would still be in its trial phase at any other time in regular testing history. Why is even questioning the process not to be allowed? Is it because he and others want to live in fear?
The short answer is yes.
I fully support your right to be scared, even when it is not Halloween. Live in fear and call it enlightenment if you will and let the many others who will actually question everything the government tells us make sure they are at least trying to be honest.
That Stern did not listen to Rogan's show where he had two doctors talking about the promise of other drugs for COVID The Joe Rogan Experience #1671 - Bret Weinstein & Dr. Pierre Kory shows that he is just scared and tired. Instead of demanding that the tyranny of the majority prevail, he should be questioning those that have been shown to have gotten stuff wrong in our government.
Even legends can outlive their stay and the key is to know when to saunter off into the sunset. Possibly Howard needs to rethink his position of telling one-third of the country to leave and take his dough and buy an island. Then he could live in fear of anything he wanted and not be bothered with the unwashed masses who dare to ask questions of the overlords.
Plus he could still yell Hey Now any time he pleased and not fear the FCC or COVID biting him in the arse.
What a paradise it would be.