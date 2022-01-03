The Jan 6

th

"Insurrection"

the FBI has been

forced to admit

there is no evidence supporting the claim that the protest was an organized coup

The Texas Power Grid Failure

Fauci's Gain Of Function Research

The Pandemic Of The Unvaccinated

Add to this the fact that people with natural immunity are

13 to 27 times more protected

from covid than people who submit to the jab.

"

Transitory" Stagflation

Covid Keeping Audiences From The Movie Theaters?

