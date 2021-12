[This interview] is the first time he's given a detailed account, an account that Chicago police have said that been consistent. He hasn't changed his story and also said it's credible.

From Chicago tonight, jury selection is now under way in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett, charged with filing a false police report claiming he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack, including a noose around his neck. He was later accused of staging it. Two brothers, former extras on the program Empire claim Smollett paid them to fake the attack.

In 2019, the networks hyped the shocking claims of Empire actor Jussie Smollett, that he had been attacked by a deranged MAGA mob on the streets of Chicago. Now, ABC, CBS and NBC are hiding Smollett's trial for allegedly hoaxing the whole thing. On December 6, Today co-host Savannah Guthrie explained that the actor will likely testify: "The actor is expected to take the stand in his own defense. Last week, two brothers testified that Smollett paid them to stage a racist and homophobic attack against him in 2019. Smollett is accused of lying to police about it. If convicted he faces up to three years in prison."