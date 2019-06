© Reuters / Kamil Krzaczynski

The Chicago Police Department has released body cam footage from the morning after Jussie Smollett's alleged attack, showing the actor still wearing a noose around his neck which he claimed was used in the assault.The footage was filmed in the ex-Empire actor's Chicago home back in January at 8:45am local time, some seven hours after he was allegedly subjected to a racist and homophoic attack in a nearby street.The video is part of hundreds of files released by the Chicago PD after a judge ordered a special prosecutor to examine the handling of Smollett's accusation.Smollett claimed he was randomly attacked, punched, and doused in bleach by two masked men who he claimed made reference to President Donald Trump's slogan 'Make America Great Again.'The incident sparked widespread outcry amongst the LGBTQ community, African-Americans, and some Democrats as well as the Hollywood elite. However, two weeks later the tables turned when two brothers, Abel and Ola Osundairo, arrested for carrying out the attack, said the entire thing was orchestrated and paid for by Smollett.Three weeks after the 'attack' Smollett himself was arrested and charged with filing a false police report. At the time Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Smollett "took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career."A month later the episode took yet another unexpected turn when all charges against the then-fired actor were unceremoniously dropped in lieu of forfeiting his $10,000 bond and carrying out community service.Smollett continued to maintain his innocence, but the drama didn't end there.