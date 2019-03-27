Society's Child
Chicago Police Union wants federal investigation into Kim Foxx's handling of case after she exchanged texts with Smollett's relatives [Update]
Chicago police are furious over state's attorney Kim Foxx's decision to drop all charges against Jussie Smollett.
All charges were dropped!
Smollett reached a deferred prosecution deal and the judge sealed his case!
Even worse, Jussie Smollett and his lawyer are sticking to the BIG LIE that Smollett was attacked by racist white Trump supporters.
The Chicago Police Union want a federal investigation into Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's handling of Smollett's case after text messages revealed she was communicating with Jussie Smollett's relatives and supporters about their concerns over his case.
Tina Tchen a former aide to Barack and Michelle Obama, sent Kim Foxx an email saying, "Hi Kim - I sent an email to your work address I think as well. I wanted to give you a call on behalf of Jussie Smollett and family who I know. They have concerns about the investigation. I am on an 8 am flight to nyc but please call me before then. I land about 1015 Chicago time. My cell is [redacted]. Many thanks!"
In one text exchange with a Smollett relative, Kim Foxx is reassuring them she spoke to the superintendent and asked for a favor. "I'll keep you posted, "Foxx said in text. "Omg this would be a huge victory," the Smollett relative said in response. "I make no guarantees, but I'm trying." Foxx replied.
Read more text messages exchanged between Kim Foxx and Smollett's relatives and supporters here.
Kim Foxx later recused herself from the case.
The Police Union wants the feds to determine whether Kim Foxx broke the law.
Comment: Breitbart has dug up a George Soros-Kim Foxx connection:
Soros has spent heavily on backing "progressive" candidates for local prosecutorial offices across the nation, following the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2014, which alleged that black defendants have been treated unfairly by the justice system.'Whitewash of justice': Chicago prosecutors drop charges against Jussie Smollett - Mayor blasts decision
Foxx ran in 2016 against incumbent Anita Alvarez, who faced intense public controversy over the 2014 murder of a black teenager, LaQuan McDonald, by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.
Foxx ran on a platform of criminal justice reform, telling local ABC News affiliate WLS-7 that she wanted to focus on "restoring faith in our criminal justice system" and "bridging the divide between the community and law enforcement."
As chicagoist.com reported in 2016, Alvarez received donations from the "old-boy" network, but Foxx found other donors, including Soros:But Kim Foxx has also found two other sources of cash, in the form of twin $300,000 donations to a Super PAC supporting her called Illinois Safety & Justice. The sole donors to the PAC are neoliberal superdonor and conservative-boogeyman George Soros and a "dark-money" group called Civic Participation Action Fund. A Super PAC is a fundraising group, created by the 2010 Supreme Court Citizens United decision, that can raise as much money as they want for any candidate or cause-as long as they don't coordinate on any level with political campaigns, which have much smaller campaign limits.State campaign finance records show that Soros personally contributed a total of $333,000 to Foxx's super PAC before the March 15, 2016 primary was over, and an additional $75,000 after she won.
Foxx defeated Alvarez in the primary, and won easily in the fall.
As Breitbart News has reported extensively, Soros has been intervening in local races for prosecutor, state's attorney, and district attorney - often backing left-wing Democrats against other Democrats in doing so.
Breitbart News reported in 2018 (original links):Left-wing billionaire George Soros continues to pour millions of dollars into hitherto-obscure local races for district attorney, backing "progressive" candidates who are opposing more traditional law-and-order prosecutors.Foxx's office explained the decision to drop charges against Smollett by referring to his previous community service. The decision to drop the charges was officially made by Joe Magats, first assistant state's attorney.
...
The Los Angeles Times reported earlier this month that Soros is involved in 21 district attorney races across the country - and that is just the spending that is known. He is also contributing money to non-profit organizations that are engaged in certain political activities but are not required to report donations.
