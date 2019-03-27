foxx_smollett
Crooked Chicago prosecutors dropped the charges against hate hoaxer Jussie Smollett on Tuesday.

Chicago police are furious over state's attorney Kim Foxx's decision to drop all charges against Jussie Smollett.

All charges were dropped!

Smollett reached a deferred prosecution deal and the judge sealed his case!

Even worse, Jussie Smollett and his lawyer are sticking to the BIG LIE that Smollett was attacked by racist white Trump supporters.

The Chicago Police Union want a federal investigation into Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's handling of Smollett's case after text messages revealed she was communicating with Jussie Smollett's relatives and supporters about their concerns over his case.

Tina Tchen a former aide to Barack and Michelle Obama, sent Kim Foxx an email saying, "Hi Kim - I sent an email to your work address I think as well. I wanted to give you a call on behalf of Jussie Smollett and family who I know. They have concerns about the investigation. I am on an 8 am flight to nyc but please call me before then. I land about 1015 Chicago time. My cell is [redacted]. Many thanks!"

In one text exchange with a Smollett relative, Kim Foxx is reassuring them she spoke to the superintendent and asked for a favor. "I'll keep you posted, "Foxx said in text. "Omg this would be a huge victory," the Smollett relative said in response. "I make no guarantees, but I'm trying." Foxx replied.

Read more text messages exchanged between Kim Foxx and Smollett's relatives and supporters here.

Kim Foxx later recused herself from the case.

The Police Union wants the feds to determine whether Kim Foxx broke the law.