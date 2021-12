Jussie Smollett says two Nigerian-born brothers - one of whom was his personal trainer, lover, and alleged drug dealer - are "sophisticated" criminals who set him up. The 39-year-old actor is accused of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic assault. The class-4 felony carries a sentence of up to three years in prison, however experts cited by Fox News think he would most likely face probation and perhaps community service.The brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundario, claim Smollett paid them $3,500 to stage an infamous hate-crime hoax on January 29, 2019 - when the former "Empire" star claimed he was attacked around 2 a.m. by two white men who recognized him from the show shouted racist and homophobic slurs, doused him in a bleach-like liquid, hung a rope around his neck, and yelled "This is MAGA country."Smollett was indicted twice following a six-month special counsel investigation.According to Smollett's attorney, there was "an elephant in this room - assumptions," as the Daily Wire reports.Explaining their decision to drop the case, Foxx's office said:As Fox News reports, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani thinks the prosecution has a good case."The prosecution is strong because of corroborating, independent evidence that is consistent with Smollett making a false police report," she said, adding "What type of explanation can Smollett's attorney have to justify him contacting the brothers?"According to experts, Smollett will probably get a slap on the wrist."Smollett is facing 6 counts of essentially minor class 4 felonies that carry a maximum sentence of three years in State prison," said Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney Silva Megerditchian, adding