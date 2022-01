© The Telegraph



the Government's use of behavioural psychology

It's like a torture scenario

the technique "infantilises" the public and enables the Government to control behaviour without having to use unpopular legislation

It's very much how the Government now does business. It's the business of fear

had warned that many people

"still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened"

and that "the perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased".

including

YouTube videos by doctors who contradict WHO guidance on Covid

when someone puts up a brick wall, it's because that's where the real story lies

."

but some of them were delivered 'officially' before the emotional outpouring from the public

Foreign holidays are back! So said the headlines last week when the Government's "green list" of safe countries was revealed.Not so fast, warned ministers, telling the public going abroad was "dangerous" and is "not for this year".Confused?, says Laura Dodsworth, who has spent the past year investigatingfor her new book, A State of Fear. This week's chaotic and contradictory advice on travel is all part of, she believes - a tactic which has been"It reminds me very much of what the Government was doing at Christmas, when family Christmases were on, then off, then back on, then off again," she says.."Dodsworth, who is also the latest guest on The Telegraph's Planet Normal podcast, which you can listen to using the audio player above, believes that- such as making holidays illegal.It may at first glance have the feel of a conspiracy theory, but in the course of her research Dodsworth has not only uncovered what she says is evidence ofin Whitehall, but also spoken to practitioners who believe it has gone way too far.One told her they were stunned by the "weaponisation" of fear by Whitehall. Dodsworth says: "I fervently hope this book is actually going to inspire a much needed conversation about the use of fear, not just in the epidemic, but the way we use behavioural psychology overall."It's not just a genie that has been let out the bottle.."Dodsworth set off on her quest after being struck by a now-infamous minute of a Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) meeting last March. It noted that a sub-group of Sage, the Scientific Pandemic Influenza group on Behaviours (SPI-B),This has become "Exhibit A" in the case against the Government's use of alleged covert psychological strategies - but Dodsworth found. There isLess well known is the Home Office's Research, Information and Communications Unit (RICU), which, according to Dodsworth,There is also the, and the, attached to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport,, Dodsworth claims,, Dodsworth suggests,, she claims,She says some people believe they have been targeted by, which, according to the Ministry of Defence, uses "legitimate non-military levers as a means to adapt behaviours of the opposing forces and adversaries".In A State of Fear, Dodsworth claims that. Her research has made her deeply suspicious of even the most innocent-looking good news story about the Government's work."I interviewed someone who had worked for one of the agencies that works with RICU," she says. "They explained that,. It was fascinating."So when I read newspaper articles saying the nurse who delivered the first vaccination in the UK is backing a national thank you day for key workers, I wonder which Government department is behind it.."With the success of the vaccine rollout and the decline in Covid deaths, the Government might have been expected to quietly dial down its use of fear. But Dodsworth believes it is as prevalent as ever. "The Cabinet Office is recruiting three new behavioural scientists this week," she says. "It's growing and growing. Right now, I feel we are in a maelstrom of nudge."For Dodsworth, A State of Fear appears to be something of a new direction, having made her name as a photographer with her three Bare Reality books, in which she snapped men and women naked and interviewed them about their bodies.She insists, however, that there is a common thread running through her work. "What I'm interested in is what makes us who we are, and I'm interested in taboos. This is really in keeping with the kind of investigative social documentary work I've done."Although she supports the vaccination programme and believes people should be encouraged to get the jab, she believes the Government is going about it in entirely the wrong way: "They like to use the term 'vaccine hesitant', which implies that people are hesitating before coming to an inevitable conclusion," she says."They are also fear-bombing people over the Indian variant , then love-bombing the vaccine rollout, using carrot and stick to drive vaccine take-up. People need to be given the facts so they can come to an informed decision, not be demonised."Dodsworth accepts that for many people, desperate times call for desperate measures, meaning some will feel the use of fear was entirely justified if it meant saving lives. But what she can't accept is that fear has been used to control the behaviour of the British people without their consent.," she says. "This has not been given full ethical consideration."In the past, there have been calls to consult the public on the use of behavioural psychology, and those calls have come from the behavioural scientists themselves. And yet it hasn't happened. We haven't yet been consulted on"The other problem with fear is it creates collateral damage. We've tanked the economy. People have lost their jobs and businesses have closed. One in eight adults have developed moderate to severe depression during lockdown. So I think there were a lot of problems with the politics of fear, but really fundamentally, I think it undermines democracy."She does not, however, see any future Government reining in the use of behavioural psychology, as it is popular with all parties."Libertarians quite like nudge," she says. "They like it because it avoids the state having to legally mandate. So, for instance, the Government saying they're not going to mandate Covid passports, but they won't stop businesses doing it. Well,"The Left like nudge because they don't really seem to trust people to make the right decisions. And, we have to remember, Dominic Cummings said at an event a couple of years ago that the future is behavioural psychology and data analytics. Just look at how elections have been won most recently."Dodsworth is fiercely patriotic, but has concluded that, in Britain, "We're a little bit too biddable."We want to be quiet and to be good and to do the right thing. And it's very difficult to stand out and be different. The herd mentality has been really encouraged through the use of behavioural psychology."I think ultimately people don't want to be manipulated. People don't enjoy being hoodwinked and they don't want to live in a state of fear. We maybe need to be a bit bolder about standing up more quickly when something is not right."