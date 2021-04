Government's 'psychological strategies' to manipulate unwitting public's behaviour may backfire and lead to long-term damage, experts claim.

whether government advisers have been guilty of a breach of ethics.

Failures in the UK's pandemic response are not hard to identify, but on one front the Government's success is undeniable: persuading a fearful nation to stay locked indoors for much of the past year. But the problem with fear, as one behavioural scientist said on Friday, is that "you can't turn it on and off like a tap".They believe the Government,They also claim thatThe Government, and its advisers, deny any such transgression, arguing that they have simply presented the public with the facts about the threat Covid poses, and what they need to do to stay safe.One of the key pieces of evidence cited by those who have complained about "covert" tactics comes from a document prepared for the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) at the beginning of the pandemic a year ago.Dated March 22, the paper written by the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours (SPI-B) stated:The same document presented a grid of 14 options for increasing compliance which includedOne regular Sage attendee said:The Sage member said SPI-B reports tended not to be "challenged" by Sage because "the core membership of Sage is not very well equipped to evaluate it - there are not other social scientists at the heart of Sage".They added:Mr Sidley was so concerned that he and 46 colleagues wrote to the British Psychological Society (BPS) raising "concerns about the activities of government-employed psychologists ... in their mission to gain the public's mass compliance with the ongoing coronavirus restrictions".The Telegraph has learnt that the BPS's ethics committee will discuss the matter at its next meeting on June 21 -The BPS is a membership organisation and can recommend that members are reprimanded, suspended or expelled. In extreme cases it can raise concerns with the regulator, the Health and Care Professions Council, as a fitness to practise issue.A spokesman for the BPS said it was "not possible to conclude" from publicly available information "that" but added that the matter would be discussed by the ethics committee and: "It is not appropriate for us to comment on whether the Government's coronavirus response has used contentious public health policies."SPI-B participant Professor Susan Michie, director of the Centre for Behaviour Change at University College London, told The Telegraph that "persuasion" was one of 10 options put forward for increasing adherence to social distancing in the document, and that it involved giving people "an accurate perception of risk and therefore, for some, increasing the personal threat they perceive, along with being empowered to take actions to reduce the threat".Not that the SPI-B paper is by any means the only evidence of what critics describe as "covert" methods.Others cite, for example, the fact thatIn October, ahead of a parliamentary vote on a national lockdown, Sir Patrick warned in a press conference of up to 4,000 deaths per day in the second wave, only for Prof Whitty to admit days later that 1,000 deaths per day was a more likely peak (the second wave peaked at an average of 1,248 daily deaths).A planned relaxation of social restrictions over Christmas was scaled back because of concerns about the emergence of the Kent variant of the virus, which Mr Johnson later said "may be associated with a higher degree of mortality". He was accused of "science by press release" by Dr Susan Hopkins, of Public Health England, who complained that it was too early to know if it was more deadly,Paul Dolan, Professor of Behavioural Science at the London School of Economics, said:"There has been such afor communicating risk. Rather than just saying a hundred people have died today from Covid, the Government could say what proportion of deaths that accounts for, and whether or not that translates to excess deaths."That may be a more sustainable conversation to have with the public, rather than 'be scared and stay scared'."One source said: "There were genuine fears a year ago that we were going to see supermarkets running out of food and a run on the banks.It clearly worked. Last July, a survey carried out by the consultancy firm Kekst CNC found that almost half of respondents, discounting "don't knows", thought Covid had killed 1 per cent of the UK population, equating to more than 600,000 people, when the actual figure at the time was 44,000.While Rishi Sunak has openly discussed his concerns about the effects of lockdown on the econom y - effects which will continue beyond June if people remain too afraid to go back to their normal lives - there are other consequences of instilling fear in the public.Laura Dodsworth, who has spent the past year researching this subject for a forthcoming book called A State of Fear: How the UK Government Weaponised Fear During the Covid-19 Pandemic, said:A report by Nottingham University last year suggested that fear could even translate into additional Covid deaths because poor mental health weakens the immune system. Behavioural science is so embedded in government that for the past decade it has taken advice from the Behavioural Insights Team, better known as the "Nudge Unit", which began as part of the Cabinet Office but is now a limited company. A spokesman for the BIT said that "techniques such as 'fear inflation' are not, and have never been, recommended by BIT".Lord O'Donnell, who was Cabinet secretary at the time the BIT was set up, is among those who believe the Government got the balance wrong in its messaging around Covid.He said: "Was the messaging subtle enough? We might have concentrated so much on Covid that we have scared people away from going to a hospital."Every night you get deaths, cases, patients in hospital, but you don't get the economic costs every night or the indirect consequences like missed cancer tests ... they present this as an entirely medical thing."I also hate the phrase social distancing, when what they want is physical distancing. We don't want people to be socially distant, we want social togetherness."A government spokesman denied covert techniques had been used, adding: "Since the start of the pandemic we have followed the advice of our world-leading scientists and medical experts, taking the right measures at the right time to defeat coronavirus."We have set out clear instructions to the British people as our approach and knowledge of the virus has developed, and taken decisive action to delay the spread of the disease, reduce the number of people needing hospital treatment, and ultimately save lives."We are clear we want this lockdown to be the last and are easing restrictions in a way that is cautious and guided by the data."