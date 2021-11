© Peter Byrne/PA Wire



Record waiting lists

Nearly 10,000 more people than usual have died in the past four months from non-Covid reasons, as experts called for an urgent government inquiry into whether the deaths were preventable.Fears are growing that NHS delays at the height of the pandemic Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that England and WalesIt means that 9,292 deaths -'We urgently need to understand what's going wrong'Professor Carl Heneghan, director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, said: "I'm calling for an urgent investigation."If you look at where the excess is happening, it's in"This goes beyond just looking at the raw numbers and death certificates. We need to go back and find if these deaths have any preventable causes."We urgently need to understand what's going wrong and an investigation of the root causes to determine those actions that canWeekly figures for the week ending November 5 showed that. Of those, 700 were not caused by Covid.The excessData from the UK Health Security Agency showKevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics at The Open University, said: "Numbers of deaths from all causes do usually increase at this time of year, but"So, on that definition, we still have, and not all those excess deaths are due to Covid-19."And we're still seeing considerable excess numbers of deaths in people's own homes, compared to the 2015-19 average, withThe NHS is still struggling to clear the backlog of treatment created by the pandemic, with one in 10 people in England - 5.8 million - currently waiting A report published this week from the Royal College of Nursing warned that more than Ambulances are also taking longer to reach patients , withData from the continuous mortality investigation from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries is also starting to show some non-Covid excess, with nearly 100 extra deaths in the most recent week.The investigation has previously said that recent excess non-Covid deaths were linked to the ageing population, with more people expected to die this year than last.A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: "Any death is a tragedy for the family and loved ones that are left behind and our condolences go out to anyone who has been affected."Our record investment is helping to tackle the backlog and recover NHS services with an extra £2 billion this year, plus £8billion more over the next three years to deliver an extra 9 million check, scans, and operations."Alongside this, we are committed to levelling up health and the new Office for Health Improvement and Disparities will support people across the country to live healthier lives and prevent illness."