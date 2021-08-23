© E+/Phynart Studio



Why do ministers and scientists barely mention the huge amount of natural immunity that apparently already exists among young British people? According to official data, a stonking 71 per cent of 16- to 24-year-olds have antibodies.

the re-infection rate among people previously infected with Covid is much lower than among the double-vaccinated.

protection from what? Public Health England has said that being jabbed doesn't stop you getting the virus, nor from passing it on

