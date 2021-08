© E+/Phynart Studio



Why do ministers and scientists barely mention the huge amount of natural immunity that apparently already exists among young British people? According to official data, a stonking 71 per cent of 16- to 24-year-olds have antibodies.

the re-infection rate among people previously infected with Covid is much lower than among the double-vaccinated.

protection from what? Public Health England has said that being jabbed doesn't stop you getting the virus, nor from passing it on

You can read Allison Pearson's column every Tuesday and listen to Allison with fellow columnist Liam Halligan on The Telegraph's Planet Normal podcast, featuring news and views from beyond the bubble, on the audio player below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your preferred podcast app

- but there was no third option available, as there is in France, the US and other countries, to say that you enjoy immunity from having acquired the virus naturally in the last six months.Here's a puzzle for you.Why do they constantly try to bribe and cajole my son's age group - and kids who are even younger - to have a jab they don't need I was driving along on Saturday, listening to Heart 70s, when an advert came on the radio. "Don't miss out!" it urged. It took me a few seconds to realise that this wasn't some exciting opportunity for people old enough to remember Showaddywaddy. No, it was the Government wasting our money on a campaign to persuade teenagers that, by not agreeing to get vaccinated, they were somehow sad losers., in an attempt to drive up Covid-19 vaccination rates at the start of the new academic year. To me, this seems deeply unethical.Children's immune systems are astonishing. Like their minds, they are full of potential. The young immune system has an enormous capacity to learn. Covid is a new "subject" for the immune system and young adults can learn it easily. They can remember it really well too, for the next time they are exposed to the virus and any variants.- so they are less infectious to other people.Of course, older people can "learn" new viruses, but perhaps not with quite the same facility as a child. Adults have more stored in the library of our immune memories and, quite likely, some tracts in that library will offer protection against coronaviruses in general. This latest one - like a common cold wearing knuckledusters - requires a quick update to previous editions to deal with its brassy thump. It is our underlying medical conditions - such as diabetes, obesity, lung disease - which make us more vulnerable to Covid-19. So, for me, at my age, getting jabbed twice was a no-brainer, significantly lessening my chances of the virus finding hidden frailties and landing me in hospital.For my son and his friends, who are in their early 20s, the risk-benefit analysis looks very different. Unlike their grandparents, they don't need to be protected against serious symptoms and hospitalisation. Unless they have underlying conditions,As for children, researchers from University College London, and the universities of York, Bristol and Liverpool,Although vaccine side effects in youngsters are very rare, they are not non-existent.Funny that.That explains why, when the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recently overturned its earlier decision and gave approval for the vaccination of 16- and 17-year-olds, it specified they should only have one dose. Most reports omitted that telling detail.associated with post-vaccination myocarditis. "Larger studies with longer follow-up are needed to inform recommendations for Covid-19 vaccination in this population."I should damn well think so.You can argue confidently that it's well worth it for older people, who could die of Covid or become very ill, to run a tiny risk with a relatively untested vaccine. For young people, there is no such case.Yet, the Government and the pharmaceutical companies plough on regardless. The MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) has authorised an extension to the current UK approval of the Spikevax vaccine (formerly Moderna) which allows its use in 12- to 17-year-olds. Will the JCVI, which not long ago said the risk of a Covid vaccine to teenagers outweighed the benefits, suddenly decide its OK with jabbing 12-year-olds?Sajid Javid said offering vaccines by that date would allow teenagers "to get some protection" before starting school or college next month.Sorry,Look, I am a huge fan of the UK's remarkable vaccination programme. However, as Kate Bingham, its driving force and heroine, said, the vaccines are meant for adults - not children. Every time I see a member of the JCVI defending the extension of vaccination to younger and younger cohorts, my maternal radar goes haywire.Last week, Prof Adam Finn of the JCVI said, with what might, in other circumstances, be called vaccine hesitancy: "The UK should vaccinate 16- and 17-year-olds slowly as there is a delicate balance between benefits and risks."As the mother of a young man, I beg to differ. Who benefits from a 16-year-old or a student being vaccinated Maybe it's another way for the Government to appease the teaching unions, who seem to rate their members' wellbeing above children's education, and who could yet cut up rough about being made to go back to the classroom in September unless it's "safe"?Maybe it's a way to curry favour with parents who tell pollsters, overwhelmingly, that they want their kids to be vaccinated, but who don't seem to understand that a jab presents more risk to their little darlings than Covid itself?Maybe it's to facilitate a smooth return to university, even though the double-jabbed students are just as likely to get Covid, or pass it on, as their unvaccinated friends?Maybe giving jabs to youngsters who don't need them is considered a small price to pay to soothe the inflamed paranoia that makes Britons the most fearful people in the world?to placate the Coronabeast? Heaven knows,. Why can't we acknowledge the vast and superior protection youngsters who have had Covid now enjoy?The Government had better pray there are no long-term consequences from making kids with immunity get vaccinated just to go to the footie. That really would be the most appalling own goal.