covid climate newsreal
© Sott.net
Despite health authorities acknowledging that Covid vaccines prevent neither infection nor transmission, governments - again in 'lockstep' - last week announced that teenagers are next in line for them.

Meanwhile major protests against the 'vaccine green pass' continue growing, and some local governments like Texas and Florida have vowed never to pass such laws.

What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? We're surely going to found out soon enough!

Also on this NewsReal, Joe & Niall cast an eye over some of the phenomenal extreme weather events around the world in recent weeks. 'Climate change' is really a thing, but it aint what they're telling you...


NewsReal on Facebook
Joe Quinn on Facebook
Niall Bradley on Twitter

Running Time: 01:48:15

Download: MP3 — 74.3 MB