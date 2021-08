some scientists question whether there is enough evidence that boosters are needed

Drugmakers Pfizer Inc, BioNTech and Moderna Inc are expected to reap billions of dollars from COVID-19 booster shots in a market thatfor years to come, analysts and healthcare investors say.For several months, the companies have said they expect that fully inoculated people will need an extra dose of their vaccines to maintain protection over time and to fend off new coronavirus variants.Now a growing list of governments, includingin the face of the fast-spreading Delta variant.Pfizer, along with its German partner. The agreements include supply of the initial two doses of their vaccines as well as billions of dollars in potential boosters for wealthy nations.Going forward, analysts. They eventually see the annual market settling at around $5 billion or higher, with additional drugmakers competing for those sales.The vaccine makers say that evidence of waning antibody levels in vaccinated people after six months, as well as an increasing rate of breakthrough infections in countries hit by the Delta variant, support the need for booster shots.Some early data suggests that the Moderna vaccine, which delivers a higher dose at the outset, may be more durable than Pfizer's shot, butAs a result,how many people will need boosters, and how often. The profit potential of booster shots may be limited by the number of competitors who enter the market. In addition,, particularly for younger, healthy people.Moderna President Stephen Hoge said in an interview last week. "At some point, this will become a more traditional market - we'll look at what are the populations at risk, what value are we creating, and what are the number of products that serve that value.During the company's second-quarter earnings call, executives said, and regularly afterward.If regular COVID-19 boosters are needed among the general population,, according to Dave Ross, an executive at CSL's flu vaccine unit Seqirus., said Atlantic Equities analyst Steve Chesney., according to U.S. government data and competition has kept price increases in check,Pfizer and Moderna may have greater pricing power for their boosters, at least at the outset, until competitors arrive.AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) are both gathering additional data on boosters of their vaccines. Novavax, Curevac, and Sanofi could also potentially be used as boosters, though"A lot of these firms aren't even in the market yet. I think within a year's time, all these companies will have booster strategies," said Morningstar analyst Damien Conover, who covers Pfizer.Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan expects at least 5 players in the COVID-19 booster market within a few years.There's still a lot of uncertainty around how boosters would be rolled out in the United States. Still, it is possible or even likely thatthan they were originally vaccinated with. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is already testing mixed boosting, and other countries that have used so-called mix and match vaccination have not had problems with that strategy.One factor that could curb prices is if the U.S. government continues paying for most or all of the shots administered in the country, rather than leave it in the hands of private health insurers. In that scenario,, and could use its buying power to stave off price increases.Bijan Salehizadeh, managing director at healthcare investment firm Navimed Capital, said the U.S. government is likely going to want to keep paying in order to keep vaccination rates high and prevent new COVID surges, particularly if a Democratic administration is still in power."It's going to be paid for until the virus disappears or mutates to be less virulent," Salehizadeh said.