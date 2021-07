© ISTOCK.COM, LMGORTHAND



During the annual flu season, many people experience the usual symptoms: a runny nose, sneezing, body aches, and fever. Flu can also be deadly.During the pandemic, however, a drastic change occurred:"It's really dramatic how the flu disappeared this year," says Ellen Foxman, an immunologist at Yale University. At Yale-New Haven Hospital, where Foxman works, there were around 3,000 , Foxman tells The Scientist.Mask wearing, social distancing, and other restrictions implemented to stave off SARS-CoV-2 are thought to be the primary culprits in the decline in other respiratory pathogens in circulation. As such measures are lifted, though, scientists are expecting the missing viruses to return — and are pondering what will happen when that occurs.Scientists suspect that theto influenza over the course of this pandemicAt the same time,"I think everyone appreciated not having colds and flus this year," Foxman says. "It would be really nice to keep that going. The question is, what is it going to take?"from other respiratory viruses, and indeed, signs that influenza was being kept at bay began emerging early in the pandemic. Last April, Ben Cowling, an infectious diseases epidemiologist at Hong Kong University, and his colleagues used surveillance and hospitalization datawere implemented last January.A few months later, Rachel Baker, an epidemiologist at Princeton University, published a similar study based on. She and her colleagues examined surveillance data collected in the US between 2016 andTheir work revealed that by the end of March,— and measures to control SARS-CoV-2's spread were put in place in many states —As those early studies predicted, the spread of influenza and RSV was significantly stymied was over the course of the pandemic, to the point where, as Foxman notes, some hospitals have seen almost no cases this year.Baker says. Such a drop-off has not been seen in recent history., according to recent research Scott Hensley, a viral immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania, says one reason is that there was a large susceptible population to COVID-19 — because SARS-CoV-2 was a new virus — whereas for viruses such as, though he notes that the relative transmissibility of these viruses has yet to be tested."All the measures that have been put in place to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 have effectively limited the spread of influenza and other airborne viruses," Hensley says. "As we start relaxing some of the social distancing and restrictions, it's expected that these viruses will return."A key question that scientists have now is what those viruses will look like when they return.During the pandemic, not only have flu case numbers plummeted in parts of the world, but influenza viruses has also become significantly less diverse — so much so that some variants of the virus may have disappeared. "What we've seen is a major collapse in the genetic diversity of [flu] viruses," Hensley says.Type A viruses are split into subtypes named for the identity of two of its surface proteins, hemagglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N) — H1N1, for example. Type B viruses, by contrast, are divided into two lineages, B/Victoria and B/Yamagata. Both subtypes and lineages can be further divided into clades and subclades based on their genetics.says Cowling. In addition, among the clades of H3N2 viruses — of which of around half a dozen usually circulate , according to Hensley. "Very few flu viruses have been able to make it out of the COVID pandemic unscathed.", but Hensley says that there are a few potential explanations. "Some people have speculated that those viruses were just sort of in the right place at the right time," he tells The Scientist. Alternatively, "maybe the viruses that have squeaked by during the pandemic have something special about them —."Scientists are also wondering: Are these lost variants of the influenza virus really gone, or are they just biding their time, waiting to spread? John McCauley, the director of the World Influenza Centre at the Francis Crick Institute in the UK, notes that theScientists don't know how quickly one of these currently undetectable flu variants could take over, "but it's starting from a lower base [number of infections] than would be normal," McCauley adds.Thus, the significant drop in the diversity of the influenza virusThere are already signs that some of these viruses are beginning to return. Although there have not yet been large outbreaks of flu in places where levels dropped drastically over the past year and a half,Baker says. One possible explanation for this is that RSV has returned because it circulates mostly in young children, and while some kids are, many adults are still working from home. Another is the fact that"It's an unprecedented time in flu history," Hensley says., and I would expect that once life sort of gets back to normal, we'll see flu get back to normal as well."After almost two years of having to fend off few to no infections with influenza and other respiratory viruses, some scientists are worried that the lack of infectionsHensley says.Cowling and his colleagues found signs that this was happening, Cowling says. Because the schools had been closed, "we think that led to a loss of immunity, and so there were even more infections than ever before."Most of the worry regarding the lowering of immune defenses is related to the adaptive immune system, which remembers prior infections and launches specific responses to pathogens. "When you see [a virus] again, it sort of tickles the memories so that those memory responses are easier to trigger," Foxman explains. "There's a concern that it's been a while since we've seen most of the common respiratory viruses going around, and so our memory responses might be worse."Foxman adds that, especially for kids," Foxman tells The Scientist. "Both are reasons why people are worried about the respiratory viruses being worse this year."Studies from Foxman's group and others suggest that SARS-CoV-2 . While more research is needed to establish whether this phenomenon is real, researchers have documented several instances, in both humans and animals , when infection with one virus appeared to reduce the chances of getting infected with another. "Once a cell in your airway gets infected, it triggers these defenses and tells all the cells around to switch on your antiviral program," Foxman says. "So common cold triggers these defenses pretty fast. Then those are still on to protect against the viruses that are better at blocking those defenses."In addition to the possible reduction in immune defenses among older children and adults, there is also now an extra year's worth of babies who have never been exposed to some of these viruses, Foxman says.— so more immune-naive youngsters may mean that there's more potential for the pathogens to spread and for the infants themselves to fall ill.The good news is that while our immune defenses to influenza may be lowered, there is a way to boost them: with vaccines. The best way to prevent flu's worst effects, including death, is by getting vaccinated, Foxman says.Many unknowns remain about what this prolonged period of reduced activity has meant for influenza and other viruses that many of us have been able to evade during the pandemic. But one thing is clear: the public health interventions designed to stave off respiratory pathogens worked.The question now is to what extent we should continue implementing some of those measures, Baker says. Keeping some of these rules in place at the population level will likely be difficult, but "at the individual level, wearing a cloth mask in dense public transit areas, on airplanes, or in the supermarket is a good way to at least help minimize your risk of getting the flu during flu season," she adds. "I think maybe some of those measures, now we know that they work, will linger in society, and hopefully that will have a positive impact on the future burden of influenza."