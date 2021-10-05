Puppet Masters
Fauci says people "have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision" on vaccines
The comments came during an online lecture to Canadian students at McGill University, as Fauci argued that giving up control of what is injected into one's body is 'for the greater good of society'.
"I think what people have to appreciate is that indeed you do have personal liberties for yourself, and you should be in control of them, but you are a member of society," Fauci decreed.
He added that "as a member of society, reaping all the benefits of being a member of society, you have a responsibility to society."
"I think each of us, particularly in the context of a pandemic that's killing millions of people, you have got to look at it and say there comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision for the greater good of society," Fauci stated.
In further interviews, Fauci declared that it is 'too early' to say whether Christmas will be 'cancelled' this year, and he avoided questions from a MSNBC host over breakthrough COVID cases in the vaccinated:
The comments came as the White House pushes US airlines, subject to federal contracts, to mandate vaccines for their staff by a deadline of December 8, according to Reuters.
Meanwhile, yet more federal workers are suing the Biden administration over the mandates, with the Washington Post reporting that a group of plaintiffs including four Air Force officers and a Secret Service agent have urged that "Americans have remained idle for far too long as our nation's elected officials continue to satisfy their voracious appetites for power."
The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington on September 23, seeks an injunction on Biden's vaccine mandates for all federal workers, contractors and military.
"Besides its constitutional and statutory claims, the lawsuit, prepared by attorneys in Virginia and San Diego, contains vituperative language for a legal filing, citing the administration's 'authoritarian grip' on the nation and the country's 'forty-seven year subjugation' to Biden's 'vapid political career,'" the Post reports.
