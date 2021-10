© MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Pushing vaccine mandates again this weekend, Anthony Fauci brazenly declared that people are going to have to abandon the notion that they have a right to say no to the jabs."I think what people have to appreciate is that indeed you do have personal liberties for yourself, and you should be in control of them, but you are a member of society," Fauci decreed.Watch:In further interviews, Fauci declared that it is 'too early' to say whether Christmas will be 'cancelled' this year, and he avoided questions from a MSNBC host over breakthrough COVID cases in the vaccinated:The comments came as the White House pushes US airlines, subject to federal contracts, to mandate vaccines for their staff by a deadline of December 8, according to Reuters "Besides its constitutional and statutory claims, the lawsuit, prepared by attorneys in Virginia and San Diego, contains vituperative language for a legal filing, citing the administration's 'authoritarian grip' on the nation and the country's 'forty-seven year subjugation' to Biden's 'vapid political career,'" the Post reports.