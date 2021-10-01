More than 200 FISA applications flagged for problems, including under new Director Chris Wray, inspector general reports.The FBI under Director Chris Wray continues to fail to follow its rules and procedures for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants in the aftermath of the Russia fiasco, jeopardizing American civil liberties, the Justice Department's internal watchdog warned Thursday."The FBI's Woods Procedures are designed to ensure FISA applications are 'scrupulously accurate' and require agents to document support for all factual assertions contained in them," Horowitz reported. "However, our audit found numerous instances where this did not occur.""The FBI and DOJ are implementing important reforms as a result of our prior FISA reports," he wrote. "However, we believe additional action is necessary to ensure rigorous supervisory review and to further strengthen Woods Procedures oversight to reduce the risk of erroneous information being included in FISA applications, which can lead to faulty probable cause determinations and infringement of U.S. persons' civil liberties.""We observed that the Woods Files generally did not contain evidence of the thoroughness or completeness of this supervisory review," he wrote.The report marks a new black eye for Wray, whose bureau has been rocked by sexual harassment problems and major failures in the investigation of sex abuse of U.S. gymnasts, which occurred before his tenure.Wray has assured Congress multiple times that the FISA problems were fixed after a 2019 probe by Horowitz found widespread failures and abuses during the Russia collusion probe that tarnished the start of the Trump presidency.