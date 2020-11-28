"Carter's life has been seriously damaged by the false accusation that he was a Russian spy. It is high time that he receives compensation for the gross and deliberate violations of his civil liberties by government officials."

In an eight-count complaint filed Friday in the D.C. District Court,Page's 59-page complaint lists as defendants a veritable "Who's Who" of the SpyGate scandal, includingAlso singled out werewho earlier this year pleaded guilty to falsifying an email to hide Page's past service as a source to the CIA, andwith additional defendants identified merely as John Doe 1 - 10 and Jane Doe 1 - 10.of his complaint allege claims under FISA, with one count seeking damages for each of the four FISA court orders the defendants obtained against Page. FISA provides a private right of action to allow "an aggrieved person. . . who has been subjected to an electronic surveillance or about whom information obtained by electronic surveillance of such person has been disclosed," to sue those responsible.In addition to stating a civil claim for damages under FISA, Page's attorneys note in the complaint thatWhile only the government can prosecute a criminal violation of FISA, the allegation is a stark reminder thatalleges a claim under thewhich provides that the United States is liable for civil wrongs "in the same manner and to the same extent as a private individual under like circumstances." In other words, Page can sue the government and its agents for wrongful conduct, just as he could a private person.This count seeks damages for the individual defendants whoto wit, to spy on the Trump presidential campaign by unlawfully invading the privacy of Dr. Page without probable cause." And yes, contrary to the corporate media's continued denial,In his sixth cause of action, Page alleged what is calledafter the Supreme Court case of the same name. In Bivens, the Supreme Court held thatresponsible for violating the plaintiff's Fourth Amendment right to be free of unreasonable searches and seizures,for the truth — which describes precisely what the Crossfire Hurricane team did in submitting the four false and misleading FISA applications to the FISA court.under the federal Privacy Act. The first Privacy Act complaint seeks to force the Department of Justice to update Carter Page's "individual records" andand accordingly Page seeks an injunction to compel the government to do so. His final claim, also under the Privacy Act, seeks damages for the harm he suffered when "he was falsely portrayed as a traitor to his country," as well as court costs and attorney fees.Page's D.C.-based attorney Leslie McAdoo Gordon, a principal with McAdoo Gordon & Associates, told me,In addition to McAdoo Gordon's counsel, Page is represented by John Pierce of Pierce Bainbridge P.C. from Los Angeles, California, K. Lawson Pedigo from the Dallas, Texas firm of Miller Keffer & Pedigo, and Timothy Parlatore, from the Parlatore Law Group in New York.The next step will be for the defendants to be served with the complaint, for their attorneys to file their appearances, and respond. Then the fun will begin — discovery!