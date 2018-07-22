© Wall Street Journal



The FBI has justified its motion alleging that Page "has been the subject of targeted recruitment by the Russian government" which allegedly enlisted his services to "undermine and influence the outcome of the 2016 US Presidential election."



The agency further claims that Page did "knowingly engage in clandestine intelligence activities...for or on behalf of such foreign power" noting that it believes the Russian government "coordinated with Page and perhaps other individuals associated with Candidate #1's [Trump's] campaign."

President Donald Trump has claimed files about his former campaign adviser Carter Page confirm that the Department of Justice and FBI had misled the courts. Separately, he suggested his campaign was "spied upon illegally."Praising Judicial Watch, a conservative foundation that studied the files, the president tweeted: "As usual they are ridiculously heavily redacted but confirm with little doubt that the Department of "Justice" and FBI misled the courts. Witch Hunt Rigged, a Scam!"In a subsequent message,"Looking more and more like the Trump Campaign for President was illegally being spied upon (surveillance) for the political gain of Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC," the angry tweet said."Ask her how that worked out - she did better with Crazy Bernie. Republicans must get tough now. An illegal Scam!"Page departed from Trump campaign in September 2016 after reports of his links to Russian officials have surfaced in the media.The trove of heavily redacted documents with some of the pages completely blacked out reveals thatA series of subsequent follow-up requests have all been granted by the FISA court, with the last one approved in June 2017.The release of the papers sparked a ruckus on Twitter, with Trump opponents rejoicing that one of his former associates have been supposedly caught red-handed in collusion with the Russians.During one of such meetings, Page, the FBI alleged, discussed a possibility of receiving compromising materials about Clinton from Russia.The report claims thatimposed on Russia following its reunification of Crimea in 2014.The FISA request also argues thatwhose salacious Trump dossier was in part paid for by Fusion GPS that received funding from the Democratic National Committee and Clinton's Campaign, was "never advised as to motivation behind the research" into Trump's ties to Russia.