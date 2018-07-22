In an unprecedented move, the Department of Justice has released 412 pages of top-secret documents related to surveillance conducted against former Trump campaign chairman Carter Page.The documents include an October 2016 application and three renewal applications for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants taken out against Page.The New York Times and other news outlets obtained the applications through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.The application also says that the FBI had probable cause to believe that Page engaged in "clandestine intelligence activities" and is an agent of a foreign power.Republican and Democrats on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence previously released highlights from the documents.That section cites information from "Source #1" who alleged that during a trip to Moscow in July 2016, Page met secretly with two sanctioned Kremlin insiders, Igor Sechin and Igor Diveykin, as part of a collusion scheme involving the Trump campaign.The source appears to be Christopher Steele, the former British spy who wrote the dossier."This is an unprecedented moment in FOIA transparency, as never before has a FISA warrant been processed for release," Bradley Moss, a national security attorney who filed one of the numerous lawsuits for the Page documents, told The Daily Caller News Foundation."Now, with the actual documents in hand, not political spin written by lawmakers with agendas, the American public can make their own decision on whether anything was inappropriate about the surveillance of Carter Page," added Moss, who is deputy executive director for the James Madison Project, a government transparency group.Reached for comment shortly after The Times published the FISA applications, Page told TheDCNF: