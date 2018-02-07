© Wall Street Journal



Former Trump adviser Carter Page, the man in the middle of the FISA Memo, speaks out for the first time on Fox News' 'The Ingraham Angle.'Here is part one of the interview...In part two of the interview, Carter Page discussing his connections to Russia and the government surveillance based on his work in Russia.Finally, part three of the Carter page interview has a panel of experts analyze Page's response to the Deep State Trump witch hunt, that caught him in the crossfire...