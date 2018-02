© Unknown



U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein approved to extend surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page shortly after assuming office last spring, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with a secret Republican memo.



The extension shows the Department of Justice, under President Donald Trump, saw reason to believe that Page was acting as a Russian agent, the paper reported on Sunday.



The memo paints the investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the U.S. presidential election as tainted from the start, the paper said.

In what is the second major "leak," to come from the FISA abuse memo, a new report reveals Rosenstein assumed office on April 26th, 2017, Reuters reports. In June, The Gateway Pundit reported, Page sent a request to Rosenstein seeking the release of information used to allegedly obtain a FISA warrant to monitor his communications. Last week, The Daily Beast reported former FBI Director James Comey, bureau Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are officially named in the "shocking" FISA abuse memo. The Daily Beast's report comes amid the Sessions Justice Department calling on House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) to allow the FBI to review the memo to ensure its release will not harm national security. During a recent appearance on CNN's morning show New Day Friday, Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) told host Chris Cuomo that the "essence" of the "shocking" FISA abuse memo centers around the dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele.